Malcolm falls back on 'a lot of team chemistry' to fight off Centennial in tight subdistrict semifinal

MILFORD — Big-time players make big-time plays. That's how the saying goes — and it rang true Tuesday night in Milford.

After leading by a handful of points throughout the first half, Malcolm found itself trailing by seven early in the fourth quarter. Slowly, the Clippers cut into the deficit.

Over a five-minute stretch in the fourth quarter, Malcolm went on a 13-3 run that included three different three-point plays. The Clipper defense came up with stop after stop, and behind a balanced attack, Malcolm held on to win 52-48 against Centennial in a C1-5 subdistrict semifinal game at Milford High School.

“It was a lot of team chemistry,” Malcolm junior Hayden Frank said. “A lot of guys moved the ball. A lot of guys shot well. We made big plays. Big and-ones. Big steals. Big everything. We finally put all of the little things together.”

Malcolm’s Maddox Meyer drained three-pointers on the last possession before halftime, the first possession after halftime and during the key run in the fourth quarter. Add in Malcolm's Lucas Christensen and Drew Johnson hitting both of their free throws with under two minutes to go, and the Clippers showed poise throughout the night.

“The guys didn’t buckle under pressure, and I’m really proud of that effort,” Malcolm coach Chris Lewandowski said. “We talked about how the defensive end was going to have to step up and bring it home if we were going to have a chance to come back. We knew Centennial wasn’t going to go away. … I’m just glad we had one good run left in us, and we finished the job.”

Jacob Bargen, the Class C-1 scoring leader (19.2 points per game) scored 22 points to pace Centennial (16-8).

“He’s a phenomenal player,” Lewandowski said. “He can shoot the ball, outside or inside. He was a priority for us. We put a lot of resources into shutting him down, and he still was able to get plenty of shots up.”

Malcolm (16-8) was led by Christensen’s 13 points. The Clippers will be back in Milford on Thursday night to play the hometown Eagles.

“Their bigs are going to be a challenge for us,” Lewandowski said. “It’s a little different matchup than tonight. Obviously, (Seth) Stutzman is a force inside, but he can still shoot the outside shot as well. We played them earlier this year, and they got us by two here. … We’re looking forward to the opportunity. Survive and advance this time of year."

Milford 63, Raymond Central 46

In the other C1-5 semifinal, Seth Stutzman scored 27 points to lead the way for Milford.

Milford (20-5) outscored Raymond Central 19-7 in the third quarter to build a comfortable lead. Stutzman had 11 points in the period.

Isaak Fredrickson scored 22 points to lead Raymond Central, which finishes at 8-15.

