It's probably only right that Lincoln Lutheran's chase for history needed to take a tough detour past the Warriors' biggest rival.

Even if that rival was a big underdog.

Ethan Ringler drilled a go-ahead three-pointer with 5:54 left, and Class C-1 No. 6-ranked Lutheran held off upset-minded Lincoln Christian for a 61-56 win in the C1-2 subdistrict final at Lincoln Lutheran High School.

"This has been kind of the game that always ends our season. Our motto going into the game was, flip the script. It’s been too many years, and we didn’t want to go out that way," Lutheran coach Jesse Bouwens said. "These guys fight. They want it so bad; they want to be the first to win a state tournament game, and we put ourselves in an opportunity, one game away."

The Warriors (18-7) are now one win away from their second-ever state tournament appearance. Lutheran's only trip to state came in 2008.

Lutheran had to work to get there.

Christian (9-15), coming off a Monday night upset of Malcolm, took a 33-31 lead into the halftime locker room on the strength of a near-perfect 28-point second quarter.

The Crusaders were 10-for-12 from the field in the period, outscoring Lutheran 18-6 over the final four minutes of the quarter to erase a double-digit deficit.

Senior Luke Hovendick had 12 of his game-high 23 points in the quarter for Christian, which was seeking its second win in a row after winning just two total games since the end of December.

"I’m telling you what, our kids woke up this morning believing," Christian coach Gary Nunnally said. " And they wouldn’t have done what they did tonight if they didn’t believe, and that’s what makes it hurt too. If you believe, and you fall short, that makes it hurt. But that’s sports."

Included in Christian's rough stretch were losses by one, five, six, six, and five points.

So the Crusaders didn't flinch after falling behind by eight after one quarter. Nor did they cave after Lutheran opened the third period with an 8-0 run.

The second of two three-point plays in one minute by Christian's Joel Feauto tied the game at 51 with 6:24 left. Feauto finished with 11 points and five rebounds.

But after Ringler hit the go-ahead three, Christian missed four of seven free throws over the next four minutes. Trailing 58-56 with less than 20 seconds to go, the Crusaders nearly came up with a steal but were instead whistled for a foul, and Lutheran was able to close it out at the free throw line.

Jonny Puelz scored 16 points to lead Lutheran, but was held to one point in the second half before fouling out. Ringler added 11, while Logan Deboer went 8-for-10 at the free throw line and scored 10 points.

The Warriors will now await their district opponent. That game will be played next Monday or Tuesday. Heading into Thursday's game, Lutheran was ninth in the Class C-1 power point rankings.

"We're setting a lot of records, and a lot of firsts, and a lot of highs this season," Bouwens said. "And we hope we have a lot more to go."