Luke Mullin: Who’s the favorite in Class A? It’s hard to pick just one ahead of exciting district schedule

In several of the state’s basketball classes, a clear favorite for the state championship has risen above the pack.

The past two unbeaten boys basketball teams in the state, Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt and Class C-2 No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, certainly fit the bill. In Class A, though, the postseason picture is still murky heading into districts.

Forget about just two or three teams that could make a run at the state tournament — there’s easily six teams, if not more, capable of stamping their name on the Class A state championship trophy this season.

Ever since it captured the Metro Conference Tournament crown, No. 1 Omaha Westside has led the charge as favorite. A recent slip-up, 51-45 at the hands of Gretna, offers a glimpse that the title race might be more wide-open than previously thought. The Warriors were without leading assist man Chandler Meeks in that loss, something that made a huge difference for an offense that routinely scores 70-80 points per game.

With a great senior core and an eight-man rotation that can score the ball from anywhere in the half court, this year’s Westside team has the potential to play for a championship for the first time since 2014.

However, if there are any teams that can keep up with the Warriors, it’s the participants of the past two Class A championship games: Millard North and Bellevue West.

Led by Creighton recruit Jasen Green and an all-around mix of scoring and defensive talent, the Mustangs’ size and athletic ability poses a challenge few teams can match. Only Westside and Bellevue West have beaten Millard North this season, with the Thunderbirds’ depth being a big reason why. Bellevue West has nine players averaging five or more points per game, and the ability to bring four or five elite players off the bench at any moment has allowed the Thunderbirds to push the ball up and down the court at will.

Those three teams at the top of Class A navigated the regular season with only two losses apiece, with their consistency being a big reason why they’ll expect to play for a state title. However, even inconsistent teams can put together a great week of basketball to claim state gold if they have the talent.

That’s certainly the case at Gretna, where a stellar sophomore class has lifted the Dragons to big wins time and time again this season. Losses to Lincoln East and Omaha North have kept Gretna from achieving that same level of consistency, but its players have turned up for the big moments throughout the year. Wins over Westside, Bellevue West, Omaha Central and Creighton Prep show that Gretna has what it takes to beat that caliber of opponent more often than not.

Also, let’s not forget about two of the most consistent programs of the past decade, Omaha Central and Creighton Prep. In coach Eric Behrens’ last season with the Eagles, could they channel some of their old magic and make another deep state tournament run? Or could Omaha recruit Luke Jungers lead a streaky Prep team to an unexpected state title run?

No matter how the upcoming district round shakes out, it’ll still be hard to identify the clear favorite in Class A. Perhaps that makes for an even better state tournament than in years past.

Unofficial Class A district pairings

A-1: (1-seeded) Millard North vs. (28) Bellevue East or (29) Omaha Burke; (14) Omaha North vs. (15) Kearney.

A-2: (2) Bellevue West vs. (27) Lincoln High or (30) Norfolk; (13) North Platte vs. (16) Millard South.

A-3: (3) Omaha Westside vs. (26) Columbus or (31) Omaha Northwest; (12) Lincoln East vs. (17) Millard West.

A-4: (4) Omaha Central vs. (25) Omaha Benson; (11) Elkhorn South vs. (18) Papillion-La Vista.

A-5: (5) Gretna vs. (24) Fremont (10); Lincoln Southwest vs. (19) Omaha South.

A-6: (6) Creighton Prep vs. (23) Omaha Bryan; (9) Lincoln Northeast vs. (20) Grand Island.

A-7: (7) Papillion-La Vista South vs. (22) Lincoln North Star; (8) Lincoln Pius X vs. (21) Lincoln Southeast.

There are zero Lincoln teams hosting districts, but three of the four teams in district A-7 hail from the Capital City. Even if it were to lose a district championship to Papillion-La Vista South, it’s possible Pius X could qualify for state as the highest-ranked at-large team. The Thunderbolts have not faced Papillion-La Vista South yet this season.

Lincoln Northeast will likely have to avenge a pair of losses in order to make the state tournament, starting with a Grand Island team that won their meeting 46-44 on Jan. 28. District host Creighton Prep also notched a six-point road win over the Rockets, who would have to play on the Junior Jays’ home court this time around.

Lincoln Southwest nearly knocked off Gretna in their mid-January matchup, instead falling 59-54 in overtime at home, but there’s no guarantee the Silver Hawks make it past a talented Omaha South team in the opening round. The same is true for Lincoln East, whose path to state involves beating Millard West and No. 1 Omaha Westside.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

