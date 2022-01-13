Luke Mullin: Whether scoring, rebounding or blocking shots, elite big men are making waves all over the state

The 2020-21 high school basketball season featured some of the most talented players ever to grace Nebraska’s high school gyms, highlighted by Millard North’s Hunter Sallis and Bellevue West’s Chucky Hepburn.
With those two elite guards now playing for major collegiate basketball programs, there’s a new wave of talent in the state this season — it’s the year of the big man.
Nebraska’s high schools still have plenty of high-level Division I talent, led by top-250 prospects Isaac Traudt and Jasen Green. A 6-foot-10 senior at Grand Island, Traudt is more of an all-around scorer than traditional big man but still makes his presence known on the boards. The Virginia commit is averaging 24.1 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, making him a double-double threat in every single game.
The same is true for Green, a 6-7 Creighton recruit from Millard North whose elite physicality strikes fear in every opponent he faces. Green is averaging 17.9 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Class A No. 2 Mustangs, who will face the top-ranked team in Lincoln, No. 5 Northeast, on Saturday.
There’s no shortage of big-man talent in Lincoln, either. Pius X has a trio of elite players standing 6-6 or taller. Sam and Jack Hastreiter, both Division I commits, spend much of their time on the wing, while Brady Christiansen battles down low time and time again. Christiansen is averaging 7.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game, and his constant presence in the post allows the No. 8 Thunderbolts’ other players to fire up quick shots.
“Brady is a man on the boards, and having him out there on the floor is so important for our offensive success,” Pius X coach Brian Spicka said.
Two of the state’s best big men also went head-to-head on Tuesday night in Lincoln. Boys Town junior Malachi Washington has been atop the state’s rebounding charts all season long, and with 10 or more rebounds in every game he’s played, Washington is a perfect 8-for-8 in double-doubles.
However, he had one of his lowest scoring outputs in an 84-42 loss to Lincoln Christian due to the efforts of 7-foot center Easton Marshbanks, who finished with 23 points and 22 rebounds in the win. In his six years leading the Crusader program, coach Gary Nunnally can hardly remember having any players taller than 6-6, so Marshbanks is truly one of a kind.
“There’s no one even close to his (height) in my six years here; he’s really worked hard over the last year to be more in shape and athletic, and it’s really starting to pay off for him,” Nunnally said. “Malachi is a very talented young man and very athletic, but I thought Easton was strong and responded well.”
In addition to scoring and rebounding, the best big men are often called upon to be shot blockers and protect the paint. Brady’s Shane Most currently is the state leader with 4.3 blocks per game, but two forwards within Lincoln are known to make opposing guards think twice before driving in the line. Lincoln Northeast junior Porter Bazil has blocked 39 shots this season, a rate of 3.5 per game, while North Star junior Brennon Clemmons has 25 rejections, good for 2.3 per game.
There are still plenty of playmaking guards providing as big an impact as ever, but this year’s crop of elite big men might some of the best ever seen in Nebraska high school basketball.
