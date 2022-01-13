Luke Mullin: Whether scoring, rebounding or blocking shots, elite big men are making waves all over the state

“Brady is a man on the boards, and having him out there on the floor is so important for our offensive success,” Pius X coach Brian Spicka said.

Two of the state’s best big men also went head-to-head on Tuesday night in Lincoln. Boys Town junior Malachi Washington has been atop the state’s rebounding charts all season long, and with 10 or more rebounds in every game he’s played, Washington is a perfect 8-for-8 in double-doubles.

However, he had one of his lowest scoring outputs in an 84-42 loss to Lincoln Christian due to the efforts of 7-foot center Easton Marshbanks, who finished with 23 points and 22 rebounds in the win. In his six years leading the Crusader program, coach Gary Nunnally can hardly remember having any players taller than 6-6, so Marshbanks is truly one of a kind.

“There’s no one even close to his (height) in my six years here; he’s really worked hard over the last year to be more in shape and athletic, and it’s really starting to pay off for him,” Nunnally said. “Malachi is a very talented young man and very athletic, but I thought Easton was strong and responded well.”