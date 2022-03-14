Luke Mullin: The 10 best plays I saw during the high school basketball season

From the eager anticipation of December's first games to the pressure-filled environment of the state tournament, Nebraska's high school basketball players provided plenty of memorable moments this season.

I've been fortunate enough to see some that stand out above the rest, so here's to a great year of high school basketball.

Luke Mullin's top 10 plays from the 2021-22 season

No. 10: Easton Marshbanks vs. Lincoln Lutheran (Feb. 22)

The 7-foot senior center turned in several big performances this season, and he was at his best in Lincoln Christian's postseason win. Marshbanks shot 10-for-12 with a 23-point, nine-rebound performance in the Crusaders' win.

No. 9: PJ Davis comes up big for Omaha Central

Omaha Central senior PJ Davis topped the 20-point mark in seven of the Eagles' games this season, including a victory against Lincoln Southwest. He was also Central's leading scorer in its season-ending loss to Gretna.

No. 8: The best dunks of the season

Nothing gets a high school gym going like a rim-shaking dunk. From Lincoln North Star's Brennon Clemmons to Lincoln Southwest's Aidan Welch and Bhan Buom, these big plays definitely did the trick.

No. 7: Cale Jacobsen and Connor Millikan face off (Jan. 11)

Two of the state's best guards, Ashland-Greenwood senior Cale Jacobsen and Platteview junior Connor Millikan, met for this regular-season matchup. Neither disappointed, as Millikan scored 21 points to keep the Trojans in the game and Jacobsen's 18 points led the Bluejays to victory.

No. 6: Jack Hastreiter leads Pius X to district title (March 2)

Behind a big performance from senior Jack Hastreiter, Lincoln Pius X captured a district championship and advanced to the state tournament. Hastreiter shot 4-for-8 from three-point range and scored a game-high 18 points in the win.

No. 5: Jasen Green shows all-around scoring ability

Few players made a bigger jump this season than Millard North's Jasen Green, who looked every bit the Division I prospect he is. In addition to his usual power in the post, Green added a midrange game, three-point shot and ball-handling skills to his arsenal.

No. 4: Grant Mielak's three-point explosion (Feb. 28)

When a player gets hot from three-point range, it's pretty fun to watch. No one did it better this season than Lincoln Southwest's Grant Mielak, who made five three-point attempts in a row during a district semifinal win over Omaha South.

No. 3: David Harmon throws down dunks

There are other great dunkers across the state, but Millard North senior David Harmon was in a league of his own this season. He brought his high-flying ability to every game this year, including an exclamation point to seal off Millard North's Class A state championship.

No. 2: Cale Jacobsen sets C-1 tournament record (March 10)

The Ashland-Greenwood senior turned in an all-time great performance during the Bluejays' semifinal win over Kearney Catholic by scoring 43 of his team's 61 points. During the second half, there was no stopping Jacobsen, who looked like a man on a mission.

No. 1: Evan Shepard wins a C-1 state title for Ashland-Greenwood (March 12)

Yes, spots No. 2 and No. 1 on this list go to Ashland-Greenwood. But, a three-pointer at the buzzer to win a state championship? That's the stuff dreams are made of. Shepard's clutch shot will be replayed for a long time at Ashland-Greenwood, and it stands out above the rest as the most memorable moment from the 2021-22 season.

