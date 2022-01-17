Luke Mullin: Lincoln’s struggles against Metro Conference shaping Class A landscape once again

To be the best, you have to beat the best.

And over the last 10 seasons, the best teams in Class A boys basketball have typically come from Omaha’s Metro Conference. Millard North, Bellevue West, Creighton Prep and Omaha Central have combined for seven of the last 10 Class A state titles, and it’s no surprise that all four are back at the top of the Class A landscape once again.

Omaha Westside is also having one of its best seasons in recent memory, allowing the Metro Conference to hold each of the top six spots in this week’s Class A ratings. Lincoln still has three teams ranked in the top 10, but there’s no doubt that breaking into that tier of Class A elites is still posing a challenge.

Overall, Lincoln’s seven Class A teams are 14-18 against the Metro Conference so far this season, with Lincoln Northeast and Southeast being the only teams with a winning record against teams from the Omaha area. However, things take a turn for the worse when focusing on the key top-10 clashes. Lincoln East has wins over Elkhorn South and Gretna and Lincoln Pius X also has a win over the Dragons, but Lincoln is 3-13 against the Metro Conference’s ranked teams overall.