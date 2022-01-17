Luke Mullin: Lincoln’s struggles against Metro Conference shaping Class A landscape once again

To be the best, you have to beat the best.
And over the last 10 seasons, the best teams in Class A boys basketball have typically come from Omaha’s Metro Conference. Millard North, Bellevue West, Creighton Prep and Omaha Central have combined for seven of the last 10 Class A state titles, and it’s no surprise that all four are back at the top of the Class A landscape once again.
Omaha Westside is also having one of its best seasons in recent memory, allowing the Metro Conference to hold each of the top six spots in this week’s Class A ratings. Lincoln still has three teams ranked in the top 10, but there’s no doubt that breaking into that tier of Class A elites is still posing a challenge.
Overall, Lincoln’s seven Class A teams are 14-18 against the Metro Conference so far this season, with Lincoln Northeast and Southeast being the only teams with a winning record against teams from the Omaha area. However, things take a turn for the worse when focusing on the key top-10 clashes. Lincoln East has wins over Elkhorn South and Gretna and Lincoln Pius X also has a win over the Dragons, but Lincoln is 3-13 against the Metro Conference’s ranked teams overall.
The difficulty in beating the elite Class A teams from the Omaha area was evident in No. 2 Millard North’s 71-55 win over No. 7 Lincoln Northeast on Saturday. The Mustangs never trailed, instead causing trouble with a full-court press all game long that presented an entirely different challenge than the Rockets had seen all season.
“They’re part of that upper echelon of teams in Class A that are very hard to beat, and one that we’re really trying to break into,” Northeast coach Monte Ritchie said after the loss.
If any Lincoln teams have goals of making noise at the state tournament in March, an improvement from that 3-13 record in the second half of the season will be a necessity.
Other Class A notes
* Gretna has perhaps faced the most difficult schedule of any Class A team over the first half of the season, but it seems the Dragons are just now hitting their stride. After stunning No. 3 Bellevue West two weeks ago, Gretna has gone on to defeat Lincoln North Star, Millard South and No. 8 Lincoln Southwest. The Dragons’ No. 6 rating this week is their best of the season, and it could represent the start of Gretna placing itself as another Class A powerhouse.
Five of the players in Gretna’s seven-man rotation are all sophomores, including leading scorers Landon Pokorski (18.1 points per game) and Alex Wilcoxson (12.9).
* In terms of schedules, Lincoln East is right there with Gretna in terms of difficulty. Of the Spartans’ five losses, Lincoln North Star is the only non-top 10 team to beat East. No. 2 Millard North, No. 4 Omaha Central, No. 5 Creighton Prep and No. 7 Northeast have all beaten the Spartans, but those losses have challenged East in a way that blowout wins wouldn’t.
Lincoln East is currently 6-5 this season, and the Spartans still have the feeling of a dangerous team that could make a postseason run. East was also hovering just below .500 on the season last year when it upset Pius X in the district championship to make a surprise state tournament appearance.
* After a storied coaching career at Omaha Central, coach Eric Behrens will be moving into an administrative role at Omaha’s Westview High next year.
Behrens’ coaching run from 2001-13 at Central is one of the best in state history, as Central won seven state championships in eight seasons before Behrens moved into the collegiate ranks at Peru State.
He returned to Central in 2018, and this year’s group gives Behrens another chance at adding more hardware to the Eagles’ trophy case.
