Luke Mullin: Lincoln East, Fort Calhoun headline group of unexpected contenders off to impressive starts

Similar journeys have occurred in other classes, such as Blair’s competitive start to the Class B season. The Bears come in at No. 9 this week thanks to wins over Ralston, Plattsmouth, Schuyler and Boys Town, but the competitiveness of their losses has been even more impressive — Blair’s three losses to Waverly, Harlan (Iowa) and Omaha Gross have come by a combined six points. Led by a pair of stellar senior guards in Luke Ladwig (17.8 points per game) and Jacob Czapla (14.9 points per game), Blair will be tough to beat in Class B.

Fort Calhoun’s 6-1 start in Class C-1 has been equally impressive thanks to wins over C-1 No. 7 Omaha Concordia, DC West and Yutan. Unranked to begin the season, the Pioneers now check in as the No. 6 team in their class and have a path to the top spot if they can keep winning over the next two weeks — Fort Calhoun will play No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood on Jan. 8.

Class C-2’s early surprise didn’t start the season unranked, but Doniphan-Trumbull’s 7-0 start has quickly vaulted it from seventh into third place. The Cardinals’ most impressive wins have come against No. 10 Hastings SC and D-1 No. 3 Kenesaw, and they also have a marquee Jan. 8 game against an unbeaten foe when No. 2 Grand Island CC comes to town.