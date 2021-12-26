Luke Mullin: Lincoln East, Fort Calhoun headline group of unexpected contenders off to impressive starts

There’s always plenty to be learned from the first month of a new season.
Sure, some things haven't changed, like Bellevue West and Millard North at the top of Class A, Auburn contending in Class C-1 and Falls City Sacred Heart once again atop Class D-2, but this basketball season has already been full of surprises.
Somewhat unexpected contenders have emerged across all of the state’s classes, and it starts in the Capital City where six of Lincoln’s seven Class A teams currently sit at .500 or better. Lincoln Pius X and Lincoln Southwest were the only two Lincoln teams featured in the preseason Class A ratings, but they’re now joined by No. 6 Lincoln East and No. 10 Lincoln Northeast ahead of an exciting Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament this week.
The Spartans have impressively navigated a difficult six-game stretch to begin their season, coming out the other side with a 4-2 record. Lincoln East has wins over Elkhorn South, Kearney, Gretna and Grand Island while its losses to No. 2 Millard North and No. 4 Creighton Prep both involved competitive, hard-fought efforts from the winning side.
Junior Carter Tempelmeyer has emerged as one of the best scorers in Class A, as his 20.5 points-per-game average is currently third in Class A. Combined with a talented bunch of guards and forwards who can all hit clutch shots, the Spartans are a team to watch at the HAC Tournament.
Similar journeys have occurred in other classes, such as Blair’s competitive start to the Class B season. The Bears come in at No. 9 this week thanks to wins over Ralston, Plattsmouth, Schuyler and Boys Town, but the competitiveness of their losses has been even more impressive — Blair’s three losses to Waverly, Harlan (Iowa) and Omaha Gross have come by a combined six points. Led by a pair of stellar senior guards in Luke Ladwig (17.8 points per game) and Jacob Czapla (14.9 points per game), Blair will be tough to beat in Class B.
Fort Calhoun’s 6-1 start in Class C-1 has been equally impressive thanks to wins over C-1 No. 7 Omaha Concordia, DC West and Yutan. Unranked to begin the season, the Pioneers now check in as the No. 6 team in their class and have a path to the top spot if they can keep winning over the next two weeks — Fort Calhoun will play No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood on Jan. 8.
Class C-2’s early surprise didn’t start the season unranked, but Doniphan-Trumbull’s 7-0 start has quickly vaulted it from seventh into third place. The Cardinals’ most impressive wins have come against No. 10 Hastings SC and D-1 No. 3 Kenesaw, and they also have a marquee Jan. 8 game against an unbeaten foe when No. 2 Grand Island CC comes to town.
There are several undefeated or one-loss teams spread throughout Classes D-1 and D-2 currently experiencing one of their best seasons in recent years, but it’s D-1 No. 10 Sandhills Valley that might be due for the best season in school history. The co-op between Stapleton and McPherson County is in its eighth year of winter athletics, and last year’s 16-7 record was the first winning season in school history. The Mavericks are off to an 8-0 start, led by high-scoring junior Cole Kramer and senior Ethan Nicholson.
Rounding out the list of early impressers is a Hyannis team that is much improved from a year ago. The Longhorns went 12-9 in 2020 but are currently off to a 7-1 start that has Hyannis ranked No. 7 in Class D-2. Additionally, four of Hyannis’ victories came against opponents with winning records, so the Longhorns aren’t benefitting from an easy schedule either.
There’s no sleeping on these six teams now after they proved themselves during December, but there’s plenty of basketball left to play in the coming weeks. Here’s to more unexpected victories and impressive results on the road to Pinnacle Bank Arena.
