Luke Mullin: Heartland Hoops Classic gives state tourney feel, and postseason hopefuls impress

GRAND ISLAND — With thousands of seats surrounding the court, a large video scoreboard above it and quality competition in every game, the Heartland Hoops Classic certainly gives off the feeling of a state tournament environment.

Less than two weeks remain until teams across the state will be punching their tickets to Lincoln, so that fast-paced environment is exactly what’s needed at this time of the year. Throughout the morning session of Saturday’s Heartland Hoops Classic, each and every state tournament hopeful showed why they’re likely to still be playing in March.

The level of talent on display was readily apparent in Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood’s 84-32 blowout win over Northwest in the opening game of the morning slate at the Heartland Events Center. The likes of Cale Jacobsen, Max Parker and Dane Jacobsen could hardly miss a shot, marking another double-digit win for the top-ranked Bluejays. Fort Calhoun and Omaha Roncalli are the only opponents to play Ashland-Greenwood (19-1) within 10 points this season.

However, the other ranked teams in Classes C-1 and C-2 found themselves with more difficult paths to victory. Class B contender Aurora was in striking range of C-1 No. 6 Omaha Concordia for much of their matchup, only for the Mustangs to pull away for the 68-57 win.

In the best game of the morning slate, Class C-2 No. 6 Doniphan-Trumbull had to overturn a five-point halftime deficit during its eventual 70-59 win over D-2 No. 5 Osceola, even if the Cardinals controlled the second half.

“We kind of told the kids to wake up at halftime and just play defense the way we know how to,” Doniphan-Trumbull coach Kelan Buhr said. “It was a great game to be a part of; they’re a very good team and it definitely gives you the feeling of a state tournament appearance.”

Playing up two classes, Osceola (18-4) ran up and down the court with the speed and ferocity of a team ready to make some noise in the postseason. Isaiah Zelasney, Kale Gustafson and Carter Girard were all-state selections on the football field in the fall, and their talent carries over to the basketball court as well.

Zelasney scored 21 points and Gustafson’s 19 points mostly came in the paint, but Doniphan-Trumbull (19-2) showed its toughness with a second-half comeback. Ethan Smith led all players with 28 points, and his ferocious drives into the lane resulted in buckets more often than not.

Over half of the Cardinals’ victories this season have come against opponents with winning records, so Saturday’s battle with Osceola was simply one more experience that Buhr hopes will prepare the Cardinals for the postseason.

“We’ve definitely been tested throughout the year in other ways, but this weekend is one we should proud of,” Buhr said. “It’s been a really big stretch for our kids, but now we’re walking into win or go home (territory), so we have to be prepared for that.”

Meanwhile, presumptive Class C-2 postseason favorite Humphrey/LHF also needed a second-half surge to overcome a difficult challenge. The C-2 No. 1 Bulldogs defeated C-1 No. 9 Milford 59-44 as brothers Jason and Jacob Sjuts combined for 35 points.

Humphrey/LHF (22-0) only led by one point at halftime but proceeded to outscore Milford (17-5) 21-7 in the third quarter to preserve its perfect record. Last year’s D-1 state champion, Humphrey/LHF has now won 26 straight games dating back to last season.

Last year’s postseason success made head coach Joe Hesse hopeful that the Bulldogs would be included in this year’s Heartland Hoops Classic, and he got his wish. Apart from their battles with C-2 No. 2 Howells-Dodge, Hesse said Milford attacked the paint in a way few teams do against the Bulldogs’ tall forwards; that experience could prove important if another team tries to do the same at the state tournament.

After their victories earlier in the day, the likes of Ashland-Greenwood, Doniphan-Trumbull and Humphrey/LHF were all still hanging around the arena hours later. After all, that’s what makes the Heartland Hoops Classic a special day for every team involved in it.

“We’ve had some really good years and you kind of wonder if we were going to get in this year, so to play a good team and come away with a win makes us all excited to sit here, hang out and watch some games,” Hesse said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

