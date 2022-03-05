Luke Mullin: Fan abuse, health reasons explain sharp decline in registered officials — ‘It’s not hard to see why we’re losing officials'

Spend enough time at high school basketball games and it won’t take long for you to hear the verbal abuse.

It may be part of the job description for officials working high school contests, but should it be? The next time a blown call makes you want to stand out and scream, maybe first consider that it could affect whether junior high, JV or reserve games will be played at all in the future.

According to Jon Dolliver, the NSAA’s Supervisor and Coordinator of Officials, Nebraska has seen a 10-20% decrease in the number of registered officials depending on the sport and geographic location. In basketball alone, more than 200 officials have left or retired from the sport in the past two years.

The reasons why referees step aside from officiating vary from person to person, but Dolliver sees age or health, officials wanting to spend time more time with their family, job reasons and sportsmanship as the main causes for declining participation. Over the course of a basketball season, officials can work between 20 to 60 games, and all those nights away from home add up.

Combined with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing many older officials to evaluate their priorities, it's easy to see why varsity football games are played on Thursdays or why freshman basketball games might have to be moved at the last minute.

“They’re spending a lot of time on the road, they’re making some money from this but they’re doing it because they love the sport they officiate,” Dolliver said. “I wish people would understand that if we don’t have the officials, we can’t play the games, and we’re getting close to that.”

For many officials, they started refereeing as a side job on the weekends but kept with it as their passion for the sport and their roles continued to increase. That was the case for Beau Heiss, who first refereed basketball games while attending Doane University in 2001. Heiss admits that in his first year refereeing games, he was like "a fish out of water" at times while he tried to become more familiar with the speed of games.

Refereeing lower-level freshman or reserve contests helped Heiss develop his mechanics because those games are played at slower speeds than a varsity contest. They also helped him develop a thick skin, a trait that he admits officials must have. While veteran referees know how to deal with the jeering, younger officials just starting out often struggle with it.

“I think the intensity of the fan is the same as it used to be, but the severity of the judgment is higher,” Heiss said. “We’ve gotten yelled at for years, but if you read social media, it won’t take you long to find a video where the officials are being judged; it’s every night. To say we don’t see it or ignore it is wrong.”

That’s a concern echoed by Zac Brost, who helps assign referees to basketball games during the regular season. While he’s worked his way up from getting started with campus recreation at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln all the way up to officiating Division I basketball games, Brost will never forget some of the tough nights in gyms when it was impossible to stop himself from hearing fans’ comments.

Brost points out that even if referees were to call a perfect game with 100% accuracy, there would still be 50% of the gym that thinks they’ve blown a call. In that regard, an already thankless job only becomes more difficult when coupled with personal attacks.

“It’s all relative, but you have some of those nights where you think to yourself, 'Is this really worth it to take this much heat?’” Brost said. “You sit through some of those situations, and it’s not hard to see why we’re losing officials at a scary pace. There are a lot of options out there to make a few dollars, and most of them don’t involve getting yelled at.”

So what’s the remedy to this situation? To start with, administrators can curb much of their fans’ unruly behavior by establishing clear rules for their school’s contests. Both Heiss and Brost said referees are aware of schools where they feel they’ll be protected more, and conversely gyms where they can expect to be yelled at with impunity.

From an NSAA perspective, Dolliver said the organization is working hard to retain the officials it currently has, in addition to recruiting younger referees to join the sport. To become an official, interested persons must register with NSAA, pass a rules test and watch a rules meeting. Training opportunities exist outside of that via camps and clinics.

The NSAA also is in talks with the state Department of Education in hopes that they may be able to teach officiating through high school curriculums.

“Officiating is a group of people that look after each other, so we rely on our veterans to be mentors to our younger officials,” Dolliver said. “There’s no amount of training or education you can do that’s going to prepare you enough to go out there, so ultimately it’s about putting yourself in a situation to be successful.”

It would also be helpful if fans were able to see the time, energy and sacrifices that officials must make in order for contests to be played on time. Oftentimes, referees have to pack a bag to their regular day job and immediately drive to the high school where that night’s games will be played before they finally arrive home late that night. The next day, they might have to do it all over again.

Before the state tournament, referees study up on the rule books and case books and discuss with their crew how to let the game flow to its best, with the knowledge that these postseason games bring a new level of intensity to the table. Officiating games in front of thousands at Pinnacle Bank Arena is a lot different from regular-season games in December, so the referees chosen for the task know they have to bring their best, too.

So, the next time a call doesn’t go your team’s way, remember that these officials are truly trying their best, and that every angry shout might have its impact down the road.

“As officials, we know those games are going to be more intense, so we talk about the game playing fast but we know we have to take our time,” Heiss said. “There’s a lot more at stake, so we have to be sharp and prepared and stay solid.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

