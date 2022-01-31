Luke Mullin: An early look ahead to district play shows plenty of teams still have work to do

A few weeks ago, there was all the time in the world for high school basketball teams to iron out their flaws and get back to full strength.

Now, it’s starting to become crunch time. February basketball is officially here and subdistricts are only three weeks away for most teams in the state. While plenty can change over the next few weeks, the lack of remaining regular-season games means that every win and loss comes at a premium in terms of the wild card-point standings.

Some teams are sitting pretty, while others have lots of work to do with their remaining games this February. Less than a month out from district play, here’s how things currently stand:

Class A

While Omaha Westside has been the No. 1 team in the ratings for several weeks now, the Warriors don’t hold the top spot in wild-card points — that belongs to Millard North. Only one Lincoln team is currently projected to host a district, although there are four Lincoln teams in the top 12 of the point standings.

As of Jan. 31, here’s how the Class A districts would shape up:

* A-1: (No. 1 in wild-card standings) Millard North, (14) Kearney, (15) Papillion-La Vista, (28) Bellevue East, (29) Norfolk.

* A-2: (2) Bellevue West, (13) Omaha North, (16) Millard West, (27) Omaha Benson, (30) Omaha Burke.

* A-3: (3) Omaha Westside, (12) Papillion-La Vista South, (17) North Platte, (26) Lincoln High, (31) Omaha Northwest.

* A-4: (4) Omaha Central, (11) Lincoln Pius X, (18) Lincoln Southeast, (25) Fremont.

* A-5: (5) Gretna, (10) Elkhorn South, (19) Grand Island, (24) Columbus.

* A-6: (6) Creighton Prep, (9) Lincoln Southwest, (20) Millard South, (23) Omaha Bryan.

* A-7: (7) Lincoln Northeast, (8) Lincoln East, (21) Omaha South, (22) Lincoln North Star.

With each of the seven district champions receiving state-tournament berths, the No. 8 spot in the wild card standings is always a lucrative placement for the best non-district host. Lincoln Southwest, Elkhorn South, Lincoln Pius X and Papillion-La Vista South are all within striking range of that spot, and a long winning streak could even vault them into district host status.

Currently, Lincoln East holds that spot, although there’s no guarantee that the seven highest-ranked teams will win their districts. Last year, Lincoln East made the state tournament by upsetting A-4 host Lincoln Pius X in the district final, but Pius X still qualified for the state tournament because the three higher seeds each won their districts.

Because of the one at-large berth to the state tournament, there’s almost always some drama in the Class A district finals.

Other classes

Because the remainder of the state’s basketball classes host geographic-based subdistricts before reseeding for district finals based on wild-card points, it’s slightly more difficult to project at this point in the season. Only having eight districts in Class B ensures that the most consistent regular season teams almost always make the district finals, while the 12 districts in classes C-1 through D-2 means that a subdistrict slip-up could perhaps end a top-10 team’s season.

In Class B, the most exciting potential subdistrict matchups include Platteview vs. Waverly in B-2 and the two highest-ranked teams in the entire class, Omaha Skutt and Omaha Roncalli, in B-3.

In Class C-1, Lincoln Christian will either have to increase its wild card standing over the next few weeks or it will have to beat No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood in its subdistrict. Lincoln Christian is currently No. 18 in the wild card standings and would have to achieve a minimum of the No. 16 spot in order to have a chance at making the district finals if it’s unable to beat Ashland-Greenwood. An upcoming game against C-1 No. 2 Kearney Catholic takes on new importance as a result. It’s also likely that a very talented team won’t make it out of the C1-3 subdistrict that includes Omaha Concordia, DC West and Fort Calhoun.

In Class C-2, both the C2-4 subdistrict (Howells-Dodge, Tri County, Wakefield) and C2-10 subdistrict (Grand Island CC, Doniphan-Trumbull, Amherst) feature a trio of teams ranked within the top 16 of the wild card point standings. However, subdistrict C2-5 takes the prize for most difficult subdistrict of them all due to having three of the top 10 teams in the ratings. Humphrey/LHF and Norfolk Catholic hold two of the top three spots in the C-2 wild card standings, leaving Lutheran Northeast, currently No. 12, with some work to do over the next few weeks.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

