Lual nets 24 points to lead Parkview Christian boys to MUDECAS title; FCSH returns to top of girls division

Parkview Christian didn't need a buzzer-beater from Mark Lual this time. But the Patriots used every bit of his 24 points to win the A Division of the MUDECAS on Saturday night in Beatrice.

After clinging to a two-point lead after three quarters, Parkview Christian used a fourth-quarter blitz to upend Tri County, 58-46.

Cole Siems had 17 points for Tri County.

Tom Kraan added 10 points for the Patriots.

Falls City girls 50, BDS 38

After leaving Beatrice empty-handed the past two years, the Falls City Sacred Heart girls were motivated to leave atop MUDECAS in 2021.

A fast start Saturday did the trick.

The Class D-2 No. 2 Irish raced out to a 9-0 lead and remained ahead by double digits most of the way in a 50-38 victory against Class D-1 No. 7 BDS in the A Division championship game at Beatrice City Auditorium.

The Eagles overcame a slow start and threatened to tighten the margin in the second quarter, but junior Rachel Magdanz converted a three-point play, part of her game-high 20 points, to push the lead to 13.