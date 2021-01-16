Lual nets 24 points to lead Parkview Christian boys to MUDECAS title; FCSH returns to top of girls division

Parkview Christian didn't need a buzzer-beater from Mark Lual this time. But the Patriots used every bit of his 24 points to win the A Division of the MUDECAS on Saturday night in Beatrice.
After clinging to a two-point lead after three quarters, Parkview Christian used a fourth-quarter blitz to upend Tri County, 58-46.
Cole Siems had 17 points for Tri County.
Tom Kraan added 10 points for the Patriots.
Falls City girls 50, BDS 38
After leaving Beatrice empty-handed the past two years, the Falls City Sacred Heart girls were motivated to leave atop MUDECAS in 2021.
A fast start Saturday did the trick.
The Class D-2 No. 2 Irish raced out to a 9-0 lead and remained ahead by double digits most of the way in a 50-38 victory against Class D-1 No. 7 BDS in the A Division championship game at Beatrice City Auditorium.
The Eagles overcame a slow start and threatened to tighten the margin in the second quarter, but junior Rachel Magdanz converted a three-point play, part of her game-high 20 points, to push the lead to 13.
The Irish expanded the lead to 18 in the third quarter before BDS tried to rally. The Eagles cut it to eight with less than two minutes remaining.