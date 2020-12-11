LPS' reduced spectator plan for winter sports includes a maximum of two spectators per athlete, and in some cases, zero

Lincoln Public Schools on Friday released its reduced spectator plans for the winter sports of basketball, wrestling, and swimming and diving.

Each event permits a student-athlete a designated amount of "household-only" spectators. A news release says LPS will provide the gate at both home and away competitions a list of all individuals named on the student’s census form “as living in the home with the student."

The maximum amount of spectators per athlete is two, and events with multiple teams will not allow any spectators. LPS cites a collaboration with Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department in updating the spectator plan.

Here is a breakdown of LPS' spectator limits:

* Dance and cheer (2)

* Basketball (2)

* Wrestling duals (2)

* Wrestling tournaments with four or more teams (0)

* Virtual swimming meets (1)

* Swimming duals with diving (1)

* Swimming meets with multiple schools (0)

* Diving-only competitions (2)