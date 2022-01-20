 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Loomis' Johnson, Fremont girls set three-point state records on the same night
0 Comments

Loomis' Johnson, Fremont girls set three-point state records on the same night

  • Updated
  • 0

Who doesn't love a little midseason award show? That's the focus of this episode of the podcast as hosts Luke Mullin and Geoff Exstrom distribute some Prep Extra Podcast awards, such as "underrated hero" and of course, the MVP. Then, the guys break down last week and take a look ahead. Don't miss this one.

A pair of state high school three-point records fell Thursday night.

There's a new three-point king in boys basketball and he resides in Loomis.

Quinn Johnson knocked down 12 of 17 three-pointers in Loomis' 80-37 win against Alma to push his career total to 326. He passed Brady Delimont of Ainsworth, who had 320 threes by the time he graduated in 2016.

The Fremont girls knocked down 21 triples in an 81-42 victory against Lincoln Southeast. More impressive, the Class A No. 3 Tigers knocked down more than 50% of their three attempts (21-of-40).

Senior and Iowa recruit Taylor McCabe had nine threes, sophomore McKenna Murphy had five and senior Bella Keaton had three.

The previous record was 19, set by Seward in 2016. The Class record was 18, set by Bellevue West in 2016.

No. 7 Northeast returns to its basics of tough, team basketball in 55-51 win over No. 8 Southwest
'We just cranked it up:' Bergan triple wakes up Lincoln Lutheran girls, who answer with a near-flawless quarter
Wahoo’s explosive offense leads to victory over Class B No. 5 Waverly: 'They're on a roll right now'
High school basketball logo 2014

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NCAA To Let Sports Set Own Trans Athlete Policies

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News