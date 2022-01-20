Loomis' Johnson, Fremont girls set three-point state records on the same night

A pair of state high school three-point records fell Thursday night.

There's a new three-point king in boys basketball and he resides in Loomis.

Quinn Johnson knocked down 12 of 17 three-pointers in Loomis' 80-37 win against Alma to push his career total to 326. He passed Brady Delimont of Ainsworth, who had 320 threes by the time he graduated in 2016.

The Fremont girls knocked down 21 triples in an 81-42 victory against Lincoln Southeast. More impressive, the Class A No. 3 Tigers knocked down more than 50% of their three attempts (21-of-40).

Senior and Iowa recruit Taylor McCabe had nine threes, sophomore McKenna Murphy had five and senior Bella Keaton had three.

The previous record was 19, set by Seward in 2016. The Class record was 18, set by Bellevue West in 2016.

