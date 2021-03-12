Live updates: The last 12 teams battle Friday for a spot in the boys basketball finals — follow the action with us

We have our championship matchups set for Classes C-2, D-1 and D-2 in the state boys basketball tournament. We wrap up two days of semifinals Friday with Classes A, B and C-1 to complete Championship Saturday's brackets.
Keep it here for the latest from Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Inside Millard North's final basketball practice of the season as it seeks to 'fulfill their legacy'
Thursday
Class D-1: Howells-Dodge hits Burwell with a sledgehammer (Sindelar) in second half; Humphrey/LHF tops North Platte SP
Wednesday
Class B: Andrew Heffelfinger missed 2 key free throws. Then he delivered a dramatic game-winner for Waverly
Class B: Looking to put Beatrice 'back on the map,' the No. 6 Orangemen gut out win vs. No. 3 Mount Michael
Class C-2: Myles Thoene says 'somebody had to make a play,' and does it himself to power Hartington CC; GICC advances, too
Class D-1: A roundup of the D-1 action, including football power Burwell showing success breeds, well, more success
Class D-2: A roundup of the D-2 action, including Mark Lual and Parkview Christian muscling its way to semifinals
Tuesday
Class A: The return of fans — and a crosstown rival — fuel Hunter Sallis in Millard North's first-round win