Live updates: The last 12 teams battle Friday for a spot in the boys basketball finals — follow the action with us
editor's pick alert

Live updates: The last 12 teams battle Friday for a spot in the boys basketball finals — follow the action with us

  • Updated
Waverly vs. Omaha Skutt, 3.10

The Waverly bench celebrates a win against Omaha Skutt in a Class B boys state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

We have our championship matchups set for Classes C-2, D-1 and D-2 in the state boys basketball tournament. We wrap up two days of semifinals Friday with Classes A, B and C-1 to complete Championship Saturday's brackets.

Keep it here for the latest from Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

The vitals

Interact with our smart bracket

The full five-day schedule

Class breakdowns: A | B | C-1 | C-2 | D-1 | D-2

The centerpiece

» Here's a look at some of our in-depth reporting and stories. These go beyond the game story.

The 'incredible number' that has Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn on top of his game

The story of MK McGee, the first woman to officiate a boys state basketball game in Nebraska

Inside Millard North's final basketball practice of the season as it seeks to 'fulfill their legacy'

Thursday

Class C-2: Timm hits his perfect shot with less than 3 seconds left to lift Yutan past BRLD

Class C-2: With big addition to lineup, GICC looks for big finish after coming up short in 2020

Class C-2: Sights from the semifinals

Class D-1: Howells-Dodge hits Burwell with a sledgehammer (Sindelar) in second half; Humphrey/LHF tops North Platte SP

Class D-1: Sights from the semifinals

Class D-2: Parkview Christian's Curry helps Patriots 'control the game' to reach program's first-ever state final; Falls City SH wins, too

Class D-2: Sights from the semifinals

Wednesday

Class B: Andrew Heffelfinger missed 2 key free throws. Then he delivered a dramatic game-winner for Waverly

Class B: Looking to put Beatrice 'back on the map,' the No. 6 Orangemen gut out win vs. No. 3 Mount Michael

Class B: Sights from first-round action

Class C-1: Binder makes his presence known as Auburn win streak hits 60

Class C-1: Sights from first-round action

Class C-2: Myles Thoene says 'somebody had to make a play,' and does it himself to power Hartington CC; GICC advances, too

Class C-2: Sights from first-round action 

Class D-1: A roundup of the D-1 action, including football power Burwell showing success breeds, well, more success

Class D-1: Sights from first-round action

Class D-2: A roundup of the D-2 action, including Mark Lual and Parkview Christian muscling its way to semifinals

Class D-2: Sights from first-round action

Tuesday

Class A: Millard West's Evan Meyersick announces return with buzzer-beating shot to stun Pius X

Class A: The return of fans — and a crosstown rival — fuel Hunter Sallis in Millard North's first-round win

Class A: Playing for ailing coach, Lincoln East puts up fight against defending champ Bellevue West

Class A: Sights from the four-game slate

Class B: Norris knocks off 10-year state tournament drought, and has 'a lot of fun' doing it

Class B: Petersen's pair of dunks punctuates Elkhorn's first-round win against Platteview

Class B: Sights from the opening-day doubleheader

