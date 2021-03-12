Live updates: It's Championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena

It's Championship Saturday at PBA! Six champions will be crowned starting with Class D-1 and ending with C-2.
Keep it here for the latest from Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Inside Millard North's final basketball practice of the season as it seeks to 'fulfill their legacy'
Thursday
Class D-1: Howells-Dodge hits Burwell with a sledgehammer (Sindelar) in second half; Humphrey/LHF tops North Platte SP
Class D-2: Parkview Christian's Curry helps Patriots 'control the game' to reach program's first-ever state final; Falls City SH wins, too
Wednesday
Class B: Andrew Heffelfinger missed 2 key free throws. Then he delivered a dramatic game-winner for Waverly
Class B: Looking to put Beatrice 'back on the map,' the No. 6 Orangemen gut out win vs. No. 3 Mount Michael
Class C-2: Myles Thoene says 'somebody had to make a play,' and does it himself to power Hartington CC; GICC advances, too
Class D-1: A roundup of the D-1 action, including football power Burwell showing success breeds, well, more success
Class D-2: A roundup of the D-2 action, including Mark Lual and Parkview Christian muscling its way to semifinals
Tuesday
Class A: The return of fans — and a crosstown rival — fuel Hunter Sallis in Millard North's first-round win