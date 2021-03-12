 Skip to main content
Live updates: It's Championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
editor's pick alert

Live updates: It's Championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena

  • Updated
Millard North vs. Millard West, 3.12

Millard North's Saint Thomas celebrates after making a three-pointer against Millard West during a Class A state semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

It's Championship Saturday at PBA! Six champions will be crowned starting with Class D-1 and ending with C-2.

Keep it here for the latest from Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

The vitals

Interact with our smart bracket

The full five-day schedule

Class breakdowns: A | B | C-1 | C-2 | D-1 | D-2

The centerpiece

» Here's a look at some of our in-depth reporting and stories. These go beyond the game story.

The 'incredible number' that has Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn on top of his game

The story of MK McGee, the first woman to officiate a boys state basketball game in Nebraska

Inside Millard North's final basketball practice of the season as it seeks to 'fulfill their legacy'

Student sections return to add to excitement to state basketball tournament

From press row

Class A: Bellevue West survives Creighton Prep in three overtimes

Class A: Thomas, Mustangs light it up against Millard West for return trip to final

Class A: Sights from the semifinals

Class B: Orangemen squeeze through Waverly zone for first finals appearance since 2014

Class B: Energized by previous losses, No. 4 Antlers hound No. 2 Titans to reach state final

Class B: Sights from the semifinals

Class C-1: Poise — and the words of John Cook — help top-ranked Auburn outlast Concordia in 2OT

Class C-1: Stitches and a hot hand, Bohlen's threes help set tone for Adams Central

Class C-1: Sights from the semifinals

Thursday

Class C-2: Timm hits his perfect shot with less than 3 seconds left to lift Yutan past BRLD

Class C-2: With big addition to lineup, GICC looks for big finish after coming up short in 2020

Class C-2: Sights from the semifinals

Class D-1: Howells-Dodge hits Burwell with a sledgehammer (Sindelar) in second half; Humphrey/LHF tops North Platte SP

Class D-1: Sights from the semifinals

Class D-2: Parkview Christian's Curry helps Patriots 'control the game' to reach program's first-ever state final; Falls City SH wins, too

Class D-2: Sights from the semifinals

Wednesday

Class B: Andrew Heffelfinger missed 2 key free throws. Then he delivered a dramatic game-winner for Waverly

Class B: Looking to put Beatrice 'back on the map,' the No. 6 Orangemen gut out win vs. No. 3 Mount Michael

Class B: Sights from first-round action

Class C-1: Binder makes his presence known as Auburn win streak hits 60

Class C-1: Sights from first-round action

Class C-2: Myles Thoene says 'somebody had to make a play,' and does it himself to power Hartington CC; GICC advances, too

Class C-2: Sights from first-round action 

Class D-1: A roundup of the D-1 action, including football power Burwell showing success breeds, well, more success

Class D-1: Sights from first-round action

Class D-2: A roundup of the D-2 action, including Mark Lual and Parkview Christian muscling its way to semifinals

Class D-2: Sights from first-round action

Tuesday

Class A: Millard West's Evan Meyersick announces return with buzzer-beating shot to stun Pius X

Class A: The return of fans — and a crosstown rival — fuel Hunter Sallis in Millard North's first-round win

Class A: Playing for ailing coach, Lincoln East puts up fight against defending champ Bellevue West

Class A: Sights from the four-game slate

Class B: Norris knocks off 10-year state tournament drought, and has 'a lot of fun' doing it

Class B: Petersen's pair of dunks punctuates Elkhorn's first-round win against Platteview

Class B: Sights from the opening-day doubleheader

