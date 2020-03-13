Live updates: Follow all-day coverage of Championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Live updates: Follow all-day coverage of Championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Grand Island Central Catholic vs. Palmyra, 3.12

Grand Island Central Catholic fans celebrate after the team defeated Palmyra in a Class C-2 boys state tournament first-round game on Thursday at Lincoln Southeast. 

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Following a chaotic day around the state basketball scene, it's time to take the court for the semifinals. Let's do it. 

Follow our live interactive bracket

Through the lens (semifinals):

A: Bellevue West vs. Omaha Westside

C-1: Ogallala vs. Adams Central

C-1: Auburn vs. Lincoln Christian

D-2: Humphrey SF vs. Mullen

D-1: Southern Valley vs. Humphrey/LHF

Through the lens (first-round):

A: Bellevue West vs. Elkhorn

B: Omaha Skutt vs. Norris; Mount Michael vs. Wahoo

C-1: Ashland-Greenwood vs. Auburn

C-2: GICC vs. Palmyra

D-1: LCC vs. Paxton

D-2: Parkview Christian vs. Loomis

D-2: Falls City SH vs. Johnson-Brock

A: Millard North vs. Papio South

C-1: Lincoln Christian vs. Wayne

D-2: Balanced attack sparks Flyers in semifinals rout

From press row (semifinals):

C-2: Herbek sinks free throw in triple overtime to lead GICC to Class C-2 final

A: Hepburn's double-double lifts Bellevue West in semifinal

C-1: Brown leads Ogallala past Adams Central, clinches first state title game appearance since 1992

D-1: LCC withstands North Platte SP's runs to earn semifinal triumph

C-1: Binder's 24 points lead Auburn past Lincoln Christian in semifinals

D-1: Southern Valley shuts down No. 1 Bulldogs

D-2: Balanced attack sparks Flyers in semifinals rout

B: Gordon's big game lifts Omaha Skutt into final

From press row (first-round):

The scene: Players miss playing in front of big crowds at state tournament, but understand the situation

Friday's semifinals to watch

Tournament plans remain fluid, but NSAA is planning to have games Friday

B: Gordon, Skar pair to help top-rated SkyHawks top No. 7 Norris

C-1: Lipovsky's 24 points keys No. 3 Adams Central past St. Paul

D-1: No. 2 North Platte SP survives No. 9 Pleasanton in overtime

D-2: Tanner, Trevor Pfeifer lift No. 2 Flyers over No. 10 Randolph

A: Fidler brothers lead No. 3 Thunderbirds past Elkhorn

C-2: Martinez's three-point prowess leads GICC over Palmyra

D-1: Behind hot start, LCC rolls into semis

C-1: Ogallala completes furious comeback

D-2: No. 7 Mullen edges No. 9 St. Mary's

A: Thomas' late jumper hoists Millard North over Papio South; Omaha South slips past Omaha Central in thriller

C-1: Lincoln Christian starts fast, holds off Wayne in 'ugly' second half

Class-by-class breakdowns

A | B | C-1 | C-2 | D-1 | D-2

Pre-tournament reading material

'Kind of a gut punch:' Schools and teams adjust to new crowd limits for state basketball tournaments

The state tournament games will go on, but without fans in the stands

Led by Millard North's stable of Mustangs, there's no shortage of thoroughbreds in Class A state tournament

No fans in the stands, less traffic for Lincoln hotels and restaurants

Christian's absence from state a year ago motivated the Crusaders this season

Oerter, Price carry out the necessary hustle plays for Norris' boys basketball team

Parkview Christian making the most of its second opportunities as it gears up for another state appearance

Follow our tweets from the Capital City

