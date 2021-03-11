 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live updates: 12 teams battle for a spot in the boys basketball finals — follow all of the action with us
View Comments
editor's pick

Live updates: 12 teams battle for a spot in the boys basketball finals — follow all of the action with us

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
Waverly vs. Omaha Skutt, 3.10

The Waverly bench celebrates a win against Omaha Skutt in a Class B boys state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Each of the six classes have a Final Four after two days of state boys basketball tournament action. The first of two semifinal days begins Thursday with Classes C-2, D-1 and D-2.

Interested? So are we. Keep it here for the latest from Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

The vitals

Interact with our smart bracket

The full five-day schedule

Class breakdowns: A | B | C-1 | C-2 | D-1 | D-2

The centerpiece

» Here's a look at some of our in-depth reporting and stories. These go beyond the game story.

The 'incredible number' that has Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn on top of his game

Wednesday

Class B: Andrew Heffelfinger missed 2 key free throws. Then he delivered a dramatic game-winner for Waverly

Class B: Looking to put Beatrice 'back on the map,' the No. 6 Orangemen gut out win vs. No. 3 Mount Michael

Class B: Sights from first-round action

Class C-1: Binder makes his presence known as Auburn win streak hits 60

Class C-1: Sights from first-round action

Class C-2: Myles Thoene says 'somebody had to make a play,' and does it himself to power Hartington CC; GICC advances, too

Class C-2: Sights from first-round action 

Class D-1: A roundup of the D-1 action, including football power Burwell showing success breeds, well, more success

Class D-1: Sights from first-round action

Class D-2: A roundup of the D-2 action, including Mark Lual and Parkview Christian muscling its way to semifinals

Class D-2: Sights from first-round action

Tuesday

Class A: Millard West's Evan Meyersick announces return with buzzer-beating shot to stun Pius X

Class A: The return of fans — and a crosstown rival — fuel Hunter Sallis in Millard North's first-round win

Class A: Playing for ailing coach, Lincoln East puts up fight against defending champ Bellevue West

Class A: Sights from the four-game slate

Class B: Norris knocks off 10-year state tournament drought, and has 'a lot of fun' doing it

Class B: Petersen's pair of dunks punctuates Elkhorn's first-round win against Platteview

Class B: Sights from the opening-day doubleheader

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News