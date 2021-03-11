Live updates: 12 teams battle for a spot in the boys basketball finals — follow all of the action with us

Each of the six classes have a Final Four after two days of state boys basketball tournament action. The first of two semifinal days begins Thursday with Classes C-2, D-1 and D-2.
Interested? So are we. Keep it here for the latest from Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The vitals
The centerpiece
» Here's a look at some of our in-depth reporting and stories. These go beyond the game story.
Wednesday
Class B: Andrew Heffelfinger missed 2 key free throws. Then he delivered a dramatic game-winner for Waverly
Class B: Looking to put Beatrice 'back on the map,' the No. 6 Orangemen gut out win vs. No. 3 Mount Michael
Class C-2: Myles Thoene says 'somebody had to make a play,' and does it himself to power Hartington CC; GICC advances, too
Class D-2: A roundup of the D-2 action, including Mark Lual and Parkview Christian muscling its way to semifinals
Tuesday
Class A: The return of fans — and a crosstown rival — fuel Hunter Sallis in Millard North's first-round win