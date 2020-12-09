Lincoln Super-Staters will see each other on college court Thursday night

The last time Sam Griesel and Charlie Easley saw each other on a court, Griesel was knocking down three-pointers as a senior at Lincoln East and Easley was doing the same as a junior at Lincoln Pius X.

Now the former Super-Staters are about to see each other on a college court.

Griesel is a junior at North Dakota State and Easley is a sophomore at South Dakota State. The two Summit League foes will play at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

North Dakota State (0-4), which nearly knocked off Kansas last weekend, is searching for its first win. Griesel, a starter, is averaging 7.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per contest for the Bison.

Easley, who played at Nebraska last year, is coming off the bench for the Jackrabbits (3-2), averaging 4.0 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. He had a season-high seven points against Utah State.

Griesel has the current bragging rights (if there are any). His East Spartans defeated Pius X 56-38 the last time he and Easley were on the court at the same time (December 2017).

The SDSU roster also includes two other Nebraska natives. Sophomore Aurora graduate Baylor Scheierman is the team's second-leading scorer at 15.2 points per game, and sophomore and Winnebago grad David Wingett (5.0 ppg) is coming off the bench.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0