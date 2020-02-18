Lincoln Southwest storms from behind to upend Lincoln High

When Lincoln Southwest reverted to its default setting, the Silver Hawks took control.
The fourth-rated Silver Hawks rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to earn a 49-41 girls basketball victory over No. 8 Lincoln High on Tuesday at Lincoln High.
"I just don't think we were as tough as we can play in the first half," said Southwest coach Jeff Rump. "We went to a full-court pressure and that got us going on defense, and that's what we live and die by."
The pressure also helped the Silver Hawks neutralize Lincoln High senior Nyayongah Gony, who had erupted for 22 points in the first half as the Links built a 29-17 lead. Kaia Woods, Nyayien Koang and Briauna Robinson found Gony inside with ease throughout the first half. Gony showed her versatility as well, with a pair of three-pointers and a pair of swishes from the free-throw line. But Gony didn't touch the ball much in the second half and scored just two points.
"Because she's 6-3 and none of us is 6-3, getting in front of her doesn't do much good," said Southwest junior Kate Dilsaver, who led her team with 15 points. "It's all about getting the ball pressure and making it hard to get the ball in to her. Once they get the ball to her, it's hard to stop her.
"We had to amp up the pressure because that was going to keep them from being able to get the ball to her down low."
In addition to the pressure, the Silver Hawks added Riley Wells to the mix against Gony in the second half.
"Riley is so athletic, she can guard anyone from a one to a five," said Rump. "She's really good around the basket and she's kind of sneaky. She just finds spaces in the defense and finds a way to get the ball up on the rim."
Wells said she sat out the first half after missing a practice.
"I had a lot of energy coming off the bench," Wells said. "We picked up our ball pressure, and that kind of picked everything up and caused turnovers and just created a lot of energy within our team."
Lincoln High coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson said the Links, who went scoreless for the first 6 minutes of the third quarter, didn't respond to the changes Southwest made.
"Southwest made the necessary adjustments, but I thought collectively, we just didn't execute," Kelley-Johnson said. "I just thought down the stretch, we did not handle that pressure very well and they got us really sped up and took us out of what we were trying to get done.
"Our defense is kind of predicated on how well we're playing offensively. And when we don't make shots, sometimes we tend to not get after it defensively."
After hitting 12 of 22 shots in the first half, the Links were just 6-for-19 in the second half. Southwest took its first lead since the opening minutes of the game on a basket by Wells to open the fourth quarter, and then Dilsaver put the Silver Hawks on top for good with 5:18 left in the game.
Southwest boys 61, Lincoln High 48
Dillon Riedmiller scored eight of his 13 points in the fourth quarter to help lift Southwest to the win.
Jaxson Barber popped a three-pointer and added a driving layup to give Lincoln High a 44-41 lead with 6:15 left in the game. Brayton Christensen got a dunk and then Riedmiller had layups on the next three Southwest possessions and added two free throws the next time down the court to stretch the LSW lead to 51-46. Southwest added 10 free throws in the final 2 minutes.
"We knew that going inside was a place where we thought we had an advantage," said Southwest coach Alex Bahe. "Dillon is a really talented sophomore who probably needs a little prodding to be aggressive.
"He does it in practice every day and it was really great to see him finally be as aggressive as I want him to be in the post. That stretch probably won us the game."
Christensen led Southwest with 15 points and Rylan Smith added 13. Barber led Lincoln High with 29 points.