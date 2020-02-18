Lincoln Southwest storms from behind to upend Lincoln High

When Lincoln Southwest reverted to its default setting, the Silver Hawks took control.

The fourth-rated Silver Hawks rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to earn a 49-41 girls basketball victory over No. 8 Lincoln High on Tuesday at Lincoln High.

"I just don't think we were as tough as we can play in the first half," said Southwest coach Jeff Rump. "We went to a full-court pressure and that got us going on defense, and that's what we live and die by."

The pressure also helped the Silver Hawks neutralize Lincoln High senior Nyayongah Gony, who had erupted for 22 points in the first half as the Links built a 29-17 lead. Kaia Woods, Nyayien Koang and Briauna Robinson found Gony inside with ease throughout the first half. Gony showed her versatility as well, with a pair of three-pointers and a pair of swishes from the free-throw line. But Gony didn't touch the ball much in the second half and scored just two points.

"Because she's 6-3 and none of us is 6-3, getting in front of her doesn't do much good," said Southwest junior Kate Dilsaver, who led her team with 15 points. "It's all about getting the ball pressure and making it hard to get the ball in to her. Once they get the ball to her, it's hard to stop her.