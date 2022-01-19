Lincoln Southwest is brimming with potential, and Rylan Smith's leadership (and scoring) is at the center of it

The mark of a good leader is that, win or lose, they’re always willing to accept responsibility and move forward from it.
Not only is Rylan Smith the leading scorer for Lincoln Southwest, but he’s also a passionate leader who inspires the Silver Hawks every time they hit the court. The junior guard has been contributing on the varsity level since he was a freshman, and with 50-plus games of varsity experience to learn from, Smith is having his best season yet.
After averaging 12.8 points and four assists per game as a sophomore while breaking the school record for single-season three-point percentage, Smith knew that he and senior Ben Hunzeker would need to step up this season. The good friends are the heart and soul of the Southwest offense, with both averaging double-digit scoring and three or more assists per game.
“We’ve been on the same team for a while now, and he’s one of my best friends on the team,” Smith said. “Me and him don’t care who gets the spotlight; we both just want to win. We knew that we’re the two leaders of the team and we had to step up this year.”
Smith’s improvements as a shooter haven’t exactly gone unnoticed to opposing coaches. For the first time in his high school career, Smith is being face-guarded and shadowed around the court by opposing defenders in order to neutralize his scoring ability.
And as a result, it’s no accident that Smith’s lowest-scoring games of the season have also been Southwest’s losses — he’s averaging 17.6 points per game when Southwest wins, but only 7.6 points in losses.
The Class A No. 8 Silver Hawks are currently 8-3 so far this season, but all three losses have come against fellow top-10 opponents: 62-32 to No. 5 Creighton Prep, 65-61 to No. 7 Lincoln Northeast and 59-54 to No. 6 Gretna. Their most recent two defeats to Northeast and Gretna both required an overtime period, showing how close Southwest is to a top-five spot in Class A.
However, the Silver Hawks didn’t get it done, and Smith made sure his teammates knew he plans on moving forward from those defeats.
“When we lose, I’m always the first one to say the loss is on me, because I always feel I could have been better or given more effort,” Smith said. “I’m going to do whatever it takes for us to win; I don’t care if it means scoring 20 points or two points, as long as we get the win I’m happy after the game.”
As one of the top scorers in Class A, Smith is now seeing recruiting interest for several mid-major schools around the Midwest. The junior will have plenty of time to keep earning scholarship offers over the next year-and-a-half, so his focus right now is making sure the Silver Hawks keep growing over the final six weeks of the season.
Seven of Southwest’s 10 remaining regular-season games are against opponents currently .500 or better, and the final push starts with a rematch against No. 7 Northeast on Thursday. Given how close Southwest was to coming away with a win the first time, Smith is hoping his preparation will lead to a different result this time around.
“We’ve been up nine, 10 points in those last two games we lost, but we just couldn’t get over the hump of maintain a lead; we’ve really been trying to dig into film to see how we can keep a lead,” Smith said. “Obviously it’s a big game, they beat us once and they’re coming to our home floor, so it’s just more motivation for us.”
