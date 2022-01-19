Lincoln Southwest is brimming with potential, and Rylan Smith's leadership (and scoring) is at the center of it

And as a result, it’s no accident that Smith’s lowest-scoring games of the season have also been Southwest’s losses — he’s averaging 17.6 points per game when Southwest wins, but only 7.6 points in losses.

The Class A No. 8 Silver Hawks are currently 8-3 so far this season, but all three losses have come against fellow top-10 opponents: 62-32 to No. 5 Creighton Prep, 65-61 to No. 7 Lincoln Northeast and 59-54 to No. 6 Gretna. Their most recent two defeats to Northeast and Gretna both required an overtime period, showing how close Southwest is to a top-five spot in Class A.

However, the Silver Hawks didn’t get it done, and Smith made sure his teammates knew he plans on moving forward from those defeats.

“When we lose, I’m always the first one to say the loss is on me, because I always feel I could have been better or given more effort,” Smith said. “I’m going to do whatever it takes for us to win; I don’t care if it means scoring 20 points or two points, as long as we get the win I’m happy after the game.”