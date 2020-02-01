Lincoln Southwest gives Class A No. 2 Omaha South a scare, but Packers recover

Lincoln Southwest gave Class A No. 2 Omaha South a first-half shock but couldn’t keep the Packers from scoring in the second half as South turned a two-point halftime deficit into a 59-39 road victory.
The first half went exactly by design for Southwest (6-12), as the Silver Hawks kept the game low-scoring. After taking an 11-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, Southwest switched from man-to-man defense to a 1-3-1 zone, frustrating the normally high-scoring offense of Omaha South (14-2).
“We got a little (standstill) against the zone. We were holding the ball instead of swinging it,” Omaha South coach Bruce Chubick Sr. said. “No one’s (gone) zone against us in awhile because we usually shoot the ball really good.”
Southwest’s effective defense resulted in a 23-21 halftime lead as it held Jay Saunders, Omaha South’s leading scorer, to just four points in the first half.
The Packers found more success on offense out of the halftime break as Southwest reverted back to man-to-man. Saunders connected twice from three-point range and South’s 20-point third quarter helped give it a 41-35 lead at the end of the third quarter, the largest lead by either side at that point.
“It was right there, a tight game, and we knew they were going to go on their run. Once they get rolling, they’re tough to stop,” Lincoln Southwest coach Alex Bahe said.
The South offensive run continued into the fourth quarter as the Packers kept the pressure on Southwest. Saunders added nine more points in the fourth quarter, finishing with a game-high 23, while Tyrece Griggs scored 20.
Omaha South dominated the fourth quarter 18-4, raising its margin of victory to 20 points, but the game could have very well swung Southwest’s way if not for an uncharacteristic 1-of-15 mark from three-point range.
“We’re a very good shooting team, and we got good looks that we’ve been making the last few games, we just couldn’t get anything to fall,” Bahe said.
Eight different Silver Hawks scored in the contest, and both Rylan Smith and Tyler Sellentin came off the bench to add eight points.
“They’re a team that when you’ve got your chances, you’ve just got to capitalize, and we didn’t,” Bahe said.
Lincoln Southwest girls 73, Omaha South 24
The No. 7 Silver Hawks (12-6) charged out to a 24-2 lead in the first quarter and topped double digits in every quarter during its 73-24 win over Omaha South (0-17). Skylar Pieper hit a pair of three-pointers and led the team in scoring with 14 points. Teeghan Sullivan and Kate Dilsaver each added 10 points as 13 Silver Hawks scored.