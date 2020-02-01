Lincoln Southwest gives Class A No. 2 Omaha South a scare, but Packers recover

Lincoln Southwest gave Class A No. 2 Omaha South a first-half shock but couldn’t keep the Packers from scoring in the second half as South turned a two-point halftime deficit into a 59-39 road victory.

The first half went exactly by design for Southwest (6-12), as the Silver Hawks kept the game low-scoring. After taking an 11-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, Southwest switched from man-to-man defense to a 1-3-1 zone, frustrating the normally high-scoring offense of Omaha South (14-2).

“We got a little (standstill) against the zone. We were holding the ball instead of swinging it,” Omaha South coach Bruce Chubick Sr. said. “No one’s (gone) zone against us in awhile because we usually shoot the ball really good.”

Southwest’s effective defense resulted in a 23-21 halftime lead as it held Jay Saunders, Omaha South’s leading scorer, to just four points in the first half.

The Packers found more success on offense out of the halftime break as Southwest reverted back to man-to-man. Saunders connected twice from three-point range and South’s 20-point third quarter helped give it a 41-35 lead at the end of the third quarter, the largest lead by either side at that point.