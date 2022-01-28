Lincoln Southwest drives to the basket, draws fouls en route to city win over North Star

Lincoln North Star got what it wanted for the most part in the first half Friday at Lincoln Southwest.

But the Navigators' two 6-foot-8 bigs ended the first half with three fouls each.

Lincoln Southwest took advantage in a 63-58 victory Friday.

The Silver Hawks drove hard to the basket coming out of halftime, drawing contact and finishing around the rim. Ben Hunzeker led them in the second half, scoring 17 points and going 5-for-5 from the field. More importantly, perhaps, Hunzeker drew the fourth fouls on both of North Star’s bigs with a little over four minutes left in the third period.

With the paint clear in those last four minutes of the quarter, Southwest turned a 27-24 halftime deficit into a 44-36 advantage. And while North Star cut it to four with 15 seconds left in the game, there wasn’t enough time and Southwest got the win.

“We got off to a rough start,” Lincoln Southwest coach Alex Bahe said. “I was most proud of our guys with how we executed in the second half in getting the ball inside to try to get the two bigs into foul trouble because they were teetering on foul trouble in the first half. The ability to get them to their fourth foul early in the second half was huge.”

Lincoln North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi was impressed by Hunzeker’s toughness and gave him credit for taking advantage of the Gators' lack of size late in the third quarter. Hunzeker’s 25 points led Southwest.

“We lift a lot in the offseason,” Hunzeker said. “I think that really helps a lot to build strength to go into contact instead of avoiding contact, and I try to finish over them the best I can.”

Lincoln Southwest (10-5) hosts No. 4 Omaha Central on Saturday and will have a chance to take down one of the top tier teams in Class A.

“Our guys know that if you want to keep taking steps as a program, you have to measure yourselves against the top programs in the state,” Bahe said. “Central is one of those top programs year in and year out that if you want to put your name on the block, you’ve got to be able to compete with them, and we feel like we’ve got a shot to beat them tomorrow.”

North Star (7-9) was led by Jake Hilkemann and Antallah Sandlin’el who each scored 16.

