Lincoln Southwest assistant named boys basketball coach at Lincoln Lutheran

Jesse Bouwens will take over as head boys basketball coach at Lincoln Lutheran, the school announced this week.

Bouwens was recently an assistant coach for Alex Bahe at Lincoln Southwest, and he also worked with longtime city coaches Ed McPherren at Lincoln East and Jeff Smith at Lincoln Southeast.

"I have been blessed to have learned from such great coaches that have helped me grow as a coach, teacher and Christian," Bouwens said in a release.

Bouwens was part the Lincoln East team that won a state title in 2001. He takes over for Jason Glines, who stepped down earlier this spring.

