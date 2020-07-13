Lincoln Southeast names new boys basketball coach

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Southeast announced Monday the promotion of Joey Werning to head boys basketball coach.

Werning was a varsity assistant coach for the Knights under Jonah Bradley, who stepped down earlier this summer to take a post at NCAA Division II Winona State.

Werning also coached at Kearney Catholic and began his coaching career running the boys freshman team at Lincoln Pius X, his alma mater. He currently teaches business and computer at Southeast.

A 2011 Pius X graduate, Werning played college ball at Concordia before transferring to Nebraska where he served as a student manager for Tim Miles.

