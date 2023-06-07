Bangot Dak has found his next basketball destination, and it's at a power conference school.

The Lincoln Southeast forward, one of the top defensive players in the state, announced on social media Wednesday he was committed to Colorado.

The 6-foot-9 Dak received an offer from the Buffaloes one week ago, on May 31. It was his first power conference offer and second Division I offer in two weeks, joining an offer from Purdue-Fort Wayne in mid-May.

Prior to that, Dak had received a number of Division II offers.

Dak was a force to be reckoned with in the paint for Southeast, averaging 11.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game while finishing second in Class A in blocks per game at 2.3.

Dak helped lead Southeast to the state tournament for the first time since 2014, pacing the Knights in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots.

He earned first-team all-city honors, in addition to being a third-team Super-State pick.

