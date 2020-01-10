Lincoln Pius X's 'scrappy' play keys Bolts past Southwest

Playing in its first game in 10 days, perhaps Class A top-rated Lincoln Pius X had some rust it needed to shake off.
The Thunderbolts' offensive effort tied for the team's second-lowest scoring game of the season, but a big second quarter was enough to lift the them to a 56-47 victory against Lincoln Southwest on Friday at Southwest High School.
The Silver Hawks (4-7) struck quickly, as Jared Bohrer sunk a pair of three-pointers to claim an 11-4 lead five minutes into the game. Not to be outdone, it only took Pius X (10-0) one minute to tie the game at 11-11 before Southwest eventually took a 16-15 lead into the second quarter.
Pius X held Southwest to just two points in the first 5:30 of the second quarter, embarking on a 10-0 run led by standout guards Sam Hoiberg and Kolbe Rada. A much-improved 19-point second quarter for the Thunderbolts resulted in a 34-27 halftime lead.
“I’ve been so impressed with them (Pius X) through the first nine games and I was even more impressed tonight,” Southwest head coach Alex Bahe said. “They are scrappier and more physical than I realized, and they have guards that are so difficult to stay in front of.”
Emerging from the halftime break, both sides began the second half unable to muster much offense. After turning the ball over just three times in the entire first half, Pius X totaled three turnovers in the first minute of the second half, prompting a timeout from head coach Brian Spicka.
“When we’re efficient on offense, we’re pretty good,” Spicka said. “Sometimes we try to jam it in there too much and be too cute with things, so we’re trying to be more solid in what we do.”
Trailing by just seven points, Southwest held Pius X without a field goal for the first four minutes of the half. The problem was that the Silver Hawks couldn’t score either. While they scored in double figures in each of the other three quarters, an eight-point third quarter was hard to overcome.
Ben Hunzeker provided a late spark for Southwest, cutting the deficit to eight points with over five minutes left, but tough defense and success at the free-throw line salted away the victory for the Thunderbolts. Hunzeker scored 10 points while Jared Bohrer sunk four threes on the night and totaled 16 points.
Meanwhile, Rada led Pius with 16 points and Hoiberg added 13 more as the Thunderbolts improved to 10-0. It wasn’t the prettiest night offensively for Pius, but it was enough for it to keep its place as Class A’s only unbeaten team.
“There’s still so much room for growth as we showed in this game,” Spicka said. “…We’re in a good spot right now but we need to keep getting better to put us in the position where we want to be at the end of the season.”