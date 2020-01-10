Lincoln Pius X's 'scrappy' play keys Bolts past Southwest

“When we’re efficient on offense, we’re pretty good,” Spicka said. “Sometimes we try to jam it in there too much and be too cute with things, so we’re trying to be more solid in what we do.”

Trailing by just seven points, Southwest held Pius X without a field goal for the first four minutes of the half. The problem was that the Silver Hawks couldn’t score either. While they scored in double figures in each of the other three quarters, an eight-point third quarter was hard to overcome.

Ben Hunzeker provided a late spark for Southwest, cutting the deficit to eight points with over five minutes left, but tough defense and success at the free-throw line salted away the victory for the Thunderbolts. Hunzeker scored 10 points while Jared Bohrer sunk four threes on the night and totaled 16 points.

Meanwhile, Rada led Pius with 16 points and Hoiberg added 13 more as the Thunderbolts improved to 10-0. It wasn’t the prettiest night offensively for Pius, but it was enough for it to keep its place as Class A’s only unbeaten team.

“There’s still so much room for growth as we showed in this game,” Spicka said. “…We’re in a good spot right now but we need to keep getting better to put us in the position where we want to be at the end of the season.”

