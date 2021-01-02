Lincoln Pius X quiets Lincoln Southeast for another HAC boys tourney crown

The Lincoln Pius X defensive game plan was pretty simple.
“What we drew up was, don’t let them shoot 70%,” Pius X coach Brian Spicka said after the Class A No. 6 Thunderbolts (5-0) won their third straight Heartland Athletic Conference boys basketball tournament title with a 62-44 win over No. 9 Lincoln Southeast on Saturday at Lincoln Northeast’s Ed Johnson Gym.
The Knights shot 73% from the field in their 77-58 semifinal victory against Grand Island on Thursday. It was almost half of that in the finals against a stingy Pius X man-to-man defense as Southeast finished 14-of-36 from the floor (just under 39%), boosting that percentage by going 7-of-11 in the fourth quarter after Pius X led by as many as 25 points (43-18) midway through the third quarter.
“Just try to contest, try to keep in front, try to move our feet and make sure they only get one shot,” Spicka added. “I think we did a pretty good job with all of that.”
The Thunderbolts had plenty of offense to go with the defensive effort. Senior guard Charlie Hoiberg led the way with 18 points, 10 of which came in the second quarter when Pius X finished the first half with a 7-0 run to take a 29-16 advantage into the intermission.
Blake Daberkow, a 6-foot-9 senior, contributed five points to that half-ending spree with a basket inside and a 30-foot bank shot as time expired. Daberkow finished with 13 points off the bench.
Sam Hastreiter, a 6-6 junior, added 12 for the Thunderbolts, who had 15 assists on 26 made baskets as Charlie Hoiberg’s twin brother, Sam, led the way in that category with five. Pius X shot 50% from the field (26-of-52).
Pius X used its overall height advantage to outrebound Southeast 32-14 with the Hoiberg twins also topping that statistic with seven boards each.
“We have a lot of good depth and a lot of good players out there, and the more we move it (the basketball) and the more trust we have in each other, the more we’re going to be able to get really good ones (shots),” Spicka said.
The Pius X defense held Southeast’s leading scorer, 6-5 senior Ajantae Hogan, to just three points after he went off for 25 in the semifinals. Jake Appleget paced the Knights (3-2) with eight points, while McGinness Schneider and Barrett France added seven each.
“Offensively, we weren’t very patient, and against a disciplined defensive team like Pius X, that will get you in trouble,” Southeast coach Joey Werning said. “We just didn’t execute. You’ve got to get ball reversals, you’ve got to work a little harder setting your man up and on your cuts. We just didn’t do the simple things within our motion offense.”
A year ago, Pius X’s HAC tournament title was part of an 11-0 start to open the season. The Thunderbolts, however, went 5-8 in their final 13 games to finish 16-8 and miss the state tournament.
“This is something we can build off of, but we can’t get comfortable like we did last year,” Charlie Hoiberg said. “We can’t be satisfied with where we’re at. We’ve got to keep this going through the rest of the season.”
