Lincoln Pius X quiets Lincoln Southeast for another HAC boys tourney crown

Sam Hastreiter, a 6-6 junior, added 12 for the Thunderbolts, who had 15 assists on 26 made baskets as Charlie Hoiberg’s twin brother, Sam, led the way in that category with five. Pius X shot 50% from the field (26-of-52).

Pius X used its overall height advantage to outrebound Southeast 32-14 with the Hoiberg twins also topping that statistic with seven boards each.

“We have a lot of good depth and a lot of good players out there, and the more we move it (the basketball) and the more trust we have in each other, the more we’re going to be able to get really good ones (shots),” Spicka said.

The Pius X defense held Southeast’s leading scorer, 6-5 senior Ajantae Hogan, to just three points after he went off for 25 in the semifinals. Jake Appleget paced the Knights (3-2) with eight points, while McGinness Schneider and Barrett France added seven each.

“Offensively, we weren’t very patient, and against a disciplined defensive team like Pius X, that will get you in trouble,” Southeast coach Joey Werning said. “We just didn’t execute. You’ve got to get ball reversals, you’ve got to work a little harder setting your man up and on your cuts. We just didn’t do the simple things within our motion offense.”