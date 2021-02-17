Lincoln Pius X holds off late Southeast push to win city boys basketball matchup

It had all the amenities of a postseason boys high school basketball game from spirited student sections which were missing in Lincoln Class A hoops until last week and an intensity on the court which wasn’t there in December and January.

Class A No. 4 Lincoln Pius X used Wednesday’s game at Lincoln Southeast as one more tune-up before districts start next week. The Thunderbolts led from start to finish and held off a Southeast fourth quarter rally to claim a 66-55 road win over the Knights at the Prasch Activities Center.

“It was an emotional game, and it was a great intra city matchup between two really good teams trying to position themselves to be successful in the postseason,” said Pius X coach Brian Spicka, whose team improved to 16-2 with their second win over the Knights this season, the other coming in the Heartland Athletic

Conference holiday tournament finals.

“Going from no crowd to having some great student sections is an adjustment, and I think it lifted the spirits of both teams at different points of the game,” Spicka said. “It was great to have a game like this here at the end of the regular season.”