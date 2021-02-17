Lincoln Pius X holds off late Southeast push to win city boys basketball matchup

It had all the amenities of a postseason boys high school basketball game from spirited student sections which were missing in Lincoln Class A hoops until last week and an intensity on the court which wasn’t there in December and January.
Class A No. 4 Lincoln Pius X used Wednesday’s game at Lincoln Southeast as one more tune-up before districts start next week. The Thunderbolts led from start to finish and held off a Southeast fourth quarter rally to claim a 66-55 road win over the Knights at the Prasch Activities Center.
“It was an emotional game, and it was a great intra city matchup between two really good teams trying to position themselves to be successful in the postseason,” said Pius X coach Brian Spicka, whose team improved to 16-2 with their second win over the Knights this season, the other coming in the Heartland Athletic
Conference holiday tournament finals.
“Going from no crowd to having some great student sections is an adjustment, and I think it lifted the spirits of both teams at different points of the game,” Spicka said. “It was great to have a game like this here at the end of the regular season.”
The Thunderbolts reeled off the game’s first five points in the first two minutes and then hit 8 of their first 11 shots and forced seven Southeast turnovers in the first quarter to take a 17-7 lead after the opening period.
Pius X senior guard Luke Taubenheim scored five of his team-high 13 points in the first quarter, while another senior, Sam Easley, had four of his 11 points during that same span. Easley was a late addition to the starting line-up when senior guard Charlie Hoiberg broke open a blister on his shooting hand and needed to get the bleeding stopped and the wound bandaged before he could play.
The 6-3 Easley scored 19 points in a win over Class C-2 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic Saturday in the Heartland Hoops Classic.
Sam Hoiberg, Charlie’s twin brother, contributed nine points to the balanced scoring attack, while Charlie Hoiberg and Brady Christiansen each contributed eight off the bench.
“Having the depth we have is a luxury in that we can make a last second adjustment to the line-up and not miss a beat,” Spicka said. “Sam is like a starter for us, and he’s been able to produce regardless of how we use him.”‘
Pius X took a 34-24 lead into intermission and extended the margin to 54-39 after three quarters, thanks to a bizarre set of circumstances in the final minute of the period. Southeast coach Joey Werning was called for a technical foul arguing what at first appeared to be Jake Appleget’s fourth foul.
The officials then changed that call to a jump ball, but didn’t reverse the technical on the coach. Charlie Hoiberg hit both technical fouls shots and Taubenheim scored on a driving layup in the final seconds of the period to give Pius X a 54-39 lead going into the fourth quarter.
That seemed to fire up the Knights (12-6). They answered with a 12-0 run to start the fourth quarter, all coming in bunches of three. A three-pointer by 6-5 senior Ajantae Hogan started it, teammate Sam Haire buried a three from the right wing, Hogan then converted a three-point play and Appleget finished it with a three-pointer from the right wing which cut Pius X’s advantage to 54-51 with 5:04 left.
“The guys had my back there, and they just showed a lot of fight and fortitude there at the beginning of the fourth quarter,” said Werning, a former player and assistant coach at Pius X who is in his first year as head coach at Southeast.
“We just had too many empty possessions after we cut it to three,” Werning added. “We didn’t execute great today, we had too many turnovers in the first half and took too long to settle in. But I like where our team is at. They’re competing and they’re (playing) together.”
After a timeout, Pius X responded by scoring the next eight points and keeping Southeast scoreless over the next four minutes, taking a 62-51 lead on a pair of free throws by Sam Hoiberg with 1:16 left.
Appleget, a 6-5 junior, paced Southeast with 22 points, while Hogan chipped in 20. Southeast was without three-year starting point guard McGinnis Schneider because of an ankle injury.