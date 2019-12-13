Lincoln Pius X defense sparks second half comeback in win over Lincoln Southeast

Sam Hoiberg and Kolbe Rada found their shooting strokes in the second half Friday night at Bishop Flavin Gym.
But it was the Lincoln Pius X defense that set up its offensive success as the Class A No. 6 Thunderbolts limited Lincoln Southeast to 12 points in the second half on their way to a 51-43 come-from-behind boys basketball victory to improve to 4-0 on the season.
“We really struggled defensively in the first half, and we knew at halftime we had come back with a different mentality,” said Hoiberg, a 6-foot junior guard who scored a game-high 22 points, five of which came in Pius X’s game-ending 9-0 run in the final 3:02.
“We tweaked some things, and only giving up 12 in the second half was the key to us winning that game.”
Southeast (2-1) led by as many as 11 in the first half of the intense, defensive battle before taking a 31-22 advantage into intermission behind a defense that forced nine Pius X turnovers in the first 16 minutes and the 1-2 punch of Ajantae’ Hogan and Max Renn offensively.
Hogan, a 6-4 junior, had 13 of his team-high 15 points in the first half, while Renn, a 6-2 senior, shot down four three-pointers before intermission for 12 of his 14 points.
Rada warmed up in the third quarter at the same time Pius X’s defense started clamping down. The 6-2 senior guard, a Class B all-stater a year ago on Pius X's state title team, knocked in a trio of three-pointers to pull the Thunderbolts to within 39-38 after three periods.
Rada put Pius X in front to stay 44-43 on a 15-foot pull-up jumper with 3:02 left. After a defensive stop at the other end, Hoiberg sank a three from the top of the key for a four-point lead, then took a charge on Southeast’s next possession with 2:13 left.
You have free articles remaining.
Hoiberg and Rada both hit a pair of free throws in the final 1:16 to ice the game.
“We get our energy on offense from our defense, and once we started getting stops, the offense just starts flowing,” said Rada, who was 6-of-10 from the field overall and 4-of-5 from beyond the three-point arc. “Our guards attack, and if we keep our spacing, we get open shots on the outside.”
After hitting 11 of 16 shots in the first half, the Knights were just 5-of-20 after intermission while also committing nine turnovers.
“They really cranked up the defense,” Southeast coach Jonah Bradley said. “They were all over us and we just weren’t tough enough the second half.”
For Pius X coach Brian Spicka, it was his team’s second victory this season after facing a double-digit deficit in the first half. The other two wins were two-pointers over No. 8 Creighton Prep (58-56) in the season-opener and 56-54 at Omaha North on Thursday.
“They’re a tough group of guys,” Spicka said. “We preach mental toughness just as much as physical toughness and this group has both right now. And having these kinds of games early will only make us better down the road.”
Pius X girls 59, Southeast 23
Southeast had no answer for 6-3 junior South Dakota State recruit Alexis Markowski, who led the 4-0 Thunderbolts with 22 points. Junior guard Jillian Aschoff added 13 for the winners. Tayah Ryan and Tiffany Wulf scored seven points each to pace the Knights (0-3).