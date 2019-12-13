Lincoln Pius X defense sparks second half comeback in win over Lincoln Southeast

Rada put Pius X in front to stay 44-43 on a 15-foot pull-up jumper with 3:02 left. After a defensive stop at the other end, Hoiberg sank a three from the top of the key for a four-point lead, then took a charge on Southeast’s next possession with 2:13 left.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hoiberg and Rada both hit a pair of free throws in the final 1:16 to ice the game.

“We get our energy on offense from our defense, and once we started getting stops, the offense just starts flowing,” said Rada, who was 6-of-10 from the field overall and 4-of-5 from beyond the three-point arc. “Our guards attack, and if we keep our spacing, we get open shots on the outside.”

After hitting 11 of 16 shots in the first half, the Knights were just 5-of-20 after intermission while also committing nine turnovers.

“They really cranked up the defense,” Southeast coach Jonah Bradley said. “They were all over us and we just weren’t tough enough the second half.”

For Pius X coach Brian Spicka, it was his team’s second victory this season after facing a double-digit deficit in the first half. The other two wins were two-pointers over No. 8 Creighton Prep (58-56) in the season-opener and 56-54 at Omaha North on Thursday.