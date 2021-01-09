Lincoln Pius X boys now focused on showdown at Bellevue West after routing Northeast

On Saturday against the Rockets, Pius X hit just one of its first 10 shots, but eventually the offense caught up to the defense.

The Thunderbolts limited Lincoln Northeast to 29% shooting and forced 20 Rocket turnovers in posting the 31-point win. And after the slow start offensively, Pius X finished 25-of-60 from the floor (41%).

“We got a lot of really good shots around the rim, we got good shots on the outside in rhythm, they just didn’t fall for us,” Pius X coach Brian Spicka said. “We just kept telling our guys to keep playing defense, rebounding the ball and shots are eventually going to go for us.”

The shots did fall for Hoiberg and junior forward Sam Hastreiter. The 6-foot Hoiberg had eight points in the first half as the Thunderbolts built a 26-12 lead at intermission.

Hastreiter, a 6-6 junior, heated up in the third quarter, knocking down three straight three-pointers. He scored 11 of his 15 points in the period as Pius X took a 48-24 advantage into the final eight minutes.

Northeast standout senior guard Pierce Bazil came into Saturday’s game averaging 23 points per game, but managed just three against a Pius X defense that started with Charlie Hoiberg (Sam’s twin brother) matching up on the 6-4 Rocket.