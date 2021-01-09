Lincoln Pius X boys now focused on showdown at Bellevue West after routing Northeast

Lincoln Pius X’s boys basketball team took care of business over the weekend with a pair of blowout wins over city high schools.
Now the Class A No. 6 Thunderbolts can target Tuesday’s showdown at No. 2 Bellevue West, the defending state champion. This was the game that shifted momentum a year ago when then-undefeated Pius X lost at home to the Thunderbirds by 18 points. The Bolts then went 5-8 in their last 13 games last winter after starting 11-0.
“Going 5-8 at the end of last year is a really bad feeling,” said senior guard Sam Hoiberg, who scored a game-high 18 points to lead Pius X (7-0) to a 67-36 Senior Night win over Lincoln Northeast on Saturday at Bishop Flavin Gym.
“We’ve got a different team, and we’re a lot deeper this year,” Hoiberg added. “We think we’ve got a squad that can do those bigger things this year. We’re pretty confident.”
The Thunderbirds (9-1) are built around Wisconsin signee and 6-foot-1 two-time Super-State senior point guard Chucky Hepburn and 6-7 all-state senior forward Frankie Fidler, a Nebraska-Omaha recruit. That firepower will stress a Thunderbolt defense that smothered not only Northeast on Saturday but also Lincoln Southwest 77-36 on Friday night.
“It will be fun,” Hoiberg said. “We really have nothing to lose. We’ve got an opportunity to maybe surprise some people, but obviously we have to play really well because Bellevue West is a very good team.”
On Saturday against the Rockets, Pius X hit just one of its first 10 shots, but eventually the offense caught up to the defense.
The Thunderbolts limited Lincoln Northeast to 29% shooting and forced 20 Rocket turnovers in posting the 31-point win. And after the slow start offensively, Pius X finished 25-of-60 from the floor (41%).
“We got a lot of really good shots around the rim, we got good shots on the outside in rhythm, they just didn’t fall for us,” Pius X coach Brian Spicka said. “We just kept telling our guys to keep playing defense, rebounding the ball and shots are eventually going to go for us.”
The shots did fall for Hoiberg and junior forward Sam Hastreiter. The 6-foot Hoiberg had eight points in the first half as the Thunderbolts built a 26-12 lead at intermission.
Hastreiter, a 6-6 junior, heated up in the third quarter, knocking down three straight three-pointers. He scored 11 of his 15 points in the period as Pius X took a 48-24 advantage into the final eight minutes.
Northeast standout senior guard Pierce Bazil came into Saturday’s game averaging 23 points per game, but managed just three against a Pius X defense that started with Charlie Hoiberg (Sam’s twin brother) matching up on the 6-4 Rocket.
“That’s a complete basketball team,” Northeast coach Monte Ritchie said of Pius X. “They have eight seniors who are locked in, they have size, they have shooting and they have speed. They’re tough.
“They can really defend with that size and length, and the Hoiberg boys can really guard,” added Ritchie, whose team fell to 5-2. “They threw multiple guys at Pierce and really made it tough on him.”
Zander Beard and Porter Bazil scored seven points each to pace the Rockets.