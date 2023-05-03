Lincoln Northwest on Tuesday announced Ferrell McGhee as its varsity boys basketball coach.

McGhee coached the Falcons' junior varsity basketball team this past season, and is also an assistant on Northwest's football team.

“Coach McGhee will assist our program's growth as he continues to build the basketball culture he helped to establish this year,” Northwest Athletics and Activities Director Christina Nevitt said in a news release.

The 2023-24 season will be Northwest's first at the varsity level after playing a junior varsity schedule this season.

“I am really grateful and appreciative of the opportunity to continue to improve and grow the Lincoln Northwest basketball program,” McGhee said in a news release.

McGhee started his coaching career at Lincoln Public Schools in 2017 as Lincoln Northeast's freshman boys basketball coach.

McGhee has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Missouri Western State University. He is also an LPS educator, teaching Health and P.E. at Yankee Hill Education Center.

Broders to coach Lutheran girls: Former Waverly assistant Andrew Borders is the new girls basketball coach at Lincoln Lutheran, the school announced Tuesday.

Broders was an assistant at Waverly for six seasons. He also works full-time at Huddle.

Broders takes over for Benjamin Smith, who went 12-13 in his lone season as coach of the Warriors.

"I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to lead the Lincoln Lutheran girls basketball program," Broders said in a news release. "Thank you to the Lincoln Lutheran administration for the opportunity, I look forward to meeting the players, parents, fellow coaches and everyone in the Lincoln Lutheran community."

