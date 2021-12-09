Lincoln Northwest announces its two new basketball coaches for '22 opening

Lincoln Northwest, which will open its doors in fall 2022, continues to nail down head coaching duties. On Thursday, the school announced its new boys and girls basketball coaches.
Wade Coulter, who currently coaches at Lincoln Lutheran, will be the Falcons' girls head coach, and Michael Baker, who currently coaches at Alliance, will lead the boys program.
Baker has been coaching at Alliance since 2000 and has been the head boys coach since 2017. His 2019 and 2020 teams qualified for the state tournament.
Baker also coached at Atwood (Kansas), Giltner and Wheeler Central before arriving at Alliance.
Coulter is in his second season with the Lincoln Lutheran girls. He helped guide one of the biggest turnarounds in 2020-21, leading the Warriors to a third-place finish in Class C-1 and a single-season program record for wins. The Warriors are currently ranked No. 2.
Prior to Lincoln Lutheran, Coulter was a varsity assistant at Columbus Scotus.
"I can't imagine two better coaches to lead these teams as we start a new era of basketball in Lincoln," Northwest athletic director Rob Psencik said in a statement.
Prep hoops preview: Your guide to the 2021-22 boys and girls basketball season
The high school basketball season begins Thursday. Get ready the Prep Extra way, with superlatives, players to watch and city previews.
It's a clean slate for every team from the Missouri River to Chimney Rock. Here's a look at the teams everyone will be chasing.
While several defending champions remain atop the ratings, a new season always brings new hope to rising challengers.
The high school girls basketball season tips off Thursday. Here are some storylines, games, teams and players to keep an eye on.
From all-new schedules to playing in new classes, there are plenty moving parts in the upcoming boys basketball season.
The high school basketball season begins Thursday. Here are six boys players we expect will create plenty of "wow" moments.
The high school basketball season begins Thursday. Here are six girls players we expect will create plenty of "wow" moments.
There's some serious talent spread across Lincoln this season, but that doesn't mean there aren't question marks standing in the way.
Which teams are ready for the next step? Who needs to reload? Who's ready for a deep postseason run? Asked and answered.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.