Lincoln Northwest announces its two new basketball coaches for '22 opening

Lincoln Northwest, which will open its doors in fall 2022, continues to nail down head coaching duties. On Thursday, the school announced its new boys and girls basketball coaches.

Wade Coulter, who currently coaches at Lincoln Lutheran, will be the Falcons' girls head coach, and Michael Baker, who currently coaches at Alliance, will lead the boys program.

Baker has been coaching at Alliance since 2000 and has been the head boys coach since 2017. His 2019 and 2020 teams qualified for the state tournament.

Baker also coached at Atwood (Kansas), Giltner and Wheeler Central before arriving at Alliance.

Coulter is in his second season with the Lincoln Lutheran girls. He helped guide one of the biggest turnarounds in 2020-21, leading the Warriors to a third-place finish in Class C-1 and a single-season program record for wins. The Warriors are currently ranked No. 2.

Prior to Lincoln Lutheran, Coulter was a varsity assistant at Columbus Scotus.

"I can't imagine two better coaches to lead these teams as we start a new era of basketball in Lincoln," Northwest athletic director Rob Psencik said in a statement.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.