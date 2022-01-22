Lincoln Northeast turns to defense to down Southeast in 'a grinder of a game'

In a slugfest, Lincoln Northeast avoided the early knockout punch and took the game a full 10 rounds for a 51-46 win over Lincoln Southeast on Saturday at Northeast.
After the Knights jumped out to a 19-11 lead halfway through the second quarter, Class A No. 7 Northeast slowly chipped away and managed to tie the game at halftime.
From that point on, Northeast was in a battle.
Southeast pulled within a point after junior Knight Bangot Dak made a layup with 3:41 to go in the fourth quarter. Northeast senior Adonis Jones then made two big plays for the Rockets, drilling a three-pointer from the top of the key and then making both free throws on a 1-and-1 with 52 seconds to go.
A steal by Jaden Lang in the closing seconds sealed the game for the Rockets.
“We made our free throws,” said Northeast coach Monte Ritchie. “We made some big defensive plays. It was kind of a grinder of a game, like a rock fight. Points were tough to come by, but defensively we stepped up and played well enough to win.”
Southeast was ready from the jump, taking a 16-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. Ritchie gave credit to Southeast and acknowledged it wasn’t the ideal way for their game to start.
“I thought they just came out ready to play,” said Ritchie. “We had already beaten them once, and they came out and wanted to play. I don’t know if we were in that same mindset to fight with them, but eventually, we kind of rallied and matched their effort.”
Junior Christian Winn echoed his coach's sentiments but said his team’s play at the end of the game won it for them. The Rockets’ shot 7-of-8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
“It was just defense down the stretch, really,” said Winn. “We hit some shots at the end. At the beginning of the first quarter, we weren't really hitting any and our defense was suspect.”
Lincoln Northeast (13-2) was led by Lang and Porter Bazil with 11 points apiece.
Taye Moore led Lincoln Southeast (6-8) with 14 points. The Knights were just 7-of-14 from the free-throw line.
Lincoln Northeast girls 51, Lincoln Southeast 45
Behind Doneelah Washington, the Lincoln Northeast girls captured a close 51-45 victory against Lincoln Southeast in a cross-town city game.
Northeast trailed by three points at halftime, but they got a big contribution from Rasheedah Phillips who scored eight points in the second half. The Rockets’ finished the game 14-of-28 on free throws but knocked them down when it counted in the closing minutes.
Washington led the Rockets in scoring with 18 while Phillips finished with 11.
Southeast was led by Samantha Searcey and her 15 points.