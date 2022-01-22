Lincoln Northeast turns to defense to down Southeast in 'a grinder of a game'

“I thought they just came out ready to play,” said Ritchie. “We had already beaten them once, and they came out and wanted to play. I don’t know if we were in that same mindset to fight with them, but eventually, we kind of rallied and matched their effort.”

Junior Christian Winn echoed his coach's sentiments but said his team’s play at the end of the game won it for them. The Rockets’ shot 7-of-8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.

“It was just defense down the stretch, really,” said Winn. “We hit some shots at the end. At the beginning of the first quarter, we weren't really hitting any and our defense was suspect.”

Lincoln Northeast (13-2) was led by Lang and Porter Bazil with 11 points apiece.

Taye Moore led Lincoln Southeast (6-8) with 14 points. The Knights were just 7-of-14 from the free-throw line.

Lincoln Northeast girls 51, Lincoln Southeast 45

Behind Doneelah Washington, the Lincoln Northeast girls captured a close 51-45 victory against Lincoln Southeast in a cross-town city game.