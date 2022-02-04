Lincoln Northeast nearly squanders 20-point lead, but Adonis Jones' late 3 the difference vs. LNS

Lincoln Northeast showed an incredible amount of resiliency on its home court Friday against Lincoln North Star.

After building a 20-point lead by halftime, the Northeast boys gave it up in the second half.

The Rockets decided they weren’t going to let this game slip away.

With 12 seconds left in overtime, the Rockets swung the ball to senior Adonis Jones, who drilled a game-winning three-pointer from the top of the key to help the No. 8 Rockets to a 58-57 win.

Jones' heroics helped Northeast avoid what would have been a third straight loss.

“The last few games, like against Grand Island, we played really well for a long time and got tight at the end,” Lincoln Northeast coach Monte Ritchie said. “That’s something as coaches that we need to do a better job of, just freeing the guys up. … Really good first half. They’re a really talented team. They’re better than their record shows. We’re very fortunate to come out with the win.”

Northeast built a 37-17 lead in the first half by hitting 9 of 18 three-pointers. However, North Star’s two 6-foot-8 players were effective in the second half in limiting the chances the Rockets had at the rim and imposing their own will in the post on offense.

The Navigators were in prime position to get the win in overtime after 5-10 senior Cooper Wesslund drew a charge in the post guarding 6-7 Porter Bazil. On the next possession, Antallah Sandlin’el hit both free throws to put North Star up two points.

Even though they couldn’t come up with the win, North Star showed a lot of heart by not folding when it was down 20 points, North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi said.

“We had a really bad first half, no question about it,” Quattrocchi said. “They lit it up and hit nine threes on us, credit to them, but the North Star kids deserved to win the game the way they played in the second half with their resilience and fight. I feel bad for our seniors like Cooper Wesslund who made a phenomenal steal and took a charge at the end of the game. Those are winning plays, but we came up one point short.”

North Star (7-11) was led by Brennon Clemmons and his 20 points.

Northeast’s leading scorer was Jones who had 14. The Rockets (14-4) will host No. 6 Creighton Prep on Saturday afternoon.

“Obviously, (Luke) Jungers is really talented, but he’s not the only one,” Ritchie said. "They’ve got a really good team. Their record shows that. … It’s going to be a great challenge, and we're excited for it."

