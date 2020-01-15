Lincoln Northeast killer 'B' trio stinging opponents' backcourt

Lincoln Northeast boys basketball opponents are discovering this season that if you want to slow down the "Killer B” trio of Jake Bard, Carson Busch and Pierce Bazil, you’d better bring your “A” game defensively.
The threesome was never better than last Friday in a 69-54 victory at Lincoln East when they combined for 60 points — Busch and Bazil with 21 each and Bard with 18.
All three can sting a defense from beyond the three-point arc, but they’re most effective driving to the basket and either finishing themselves or finding their uncovered teammate cutting to the basket or standing alone on the perimeter.
“When these three guys are moving and sharing the ball, it’s fun to watch,” Northeast coach Monte Ritchie said. “All three have point guard skills, they can handle it (the ball), pass it and shoot it. That’s tough for people to defend.”
At 5-8, Bard is one of the shortest players in Class A. But with three years of varsity experience going against current Division I college players like Charlie Easley, Sam Griesel and Josiah Allick, he’s fearless driving the lane, often stumping defenders with accurate, well-timed passes in traffic. He’s also in constant motion defensively, aggressively guarding on the perimeter and getting his hands on the ball.
“I enjoy the challenge,” said Bard, who averages 7.8 points, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the Rockets (5-7). “I knew I probably wouldn’t get any taller, so I knew I had to get stronger if I wanted to compete against the bigger players. I spent as much time in the weight room this summer getting ready.”
Busch, like Bard, had to endure an 0-24 season two years ago when they were sophomores. It motivated the 5-11 Busch to become a better player, hard work that’s paid off the past two seasons. After averaging 14.1 points per game a year ago as a junior, Busch has raised that to 15.3 through 12 games while also grabbing 4.9 rebounds, dishing out 2.5 assists and registering 1.6 steals.
Busch’s strength is breaking down the defense off the dribble and finishing at the rim or pulling up and nailing short jump shots. He’s raised his two-point shooting percentage to 59 percent this season, while still knocking down 38 percent of his three-point attempts.
His strategy is simple. “It’s an easier shot when it’s closer,” said Busch, who was 10 of 11 from two-point territory against the Spartans.
Busch and Bard have both benefited from the emergence of Bazil, a 6-3 junior who has grown 4 inches from last season and is putting that extra height and strength to good use this winter.
Bazil gives the Rockets the wing player they missed a year ago, averaging 18.1 points per game and shooting 40 percent from beyond the three-point arc. He’s gone off for 20 or more points six times this season.
“I was in the gym a lot more last summer than I was going into my sophomore year, and that really helped develop my all-around game,” said Bazil, who has a younger brother, 6-4 freshman Porter Bazil, on the team with him. “Playing with Jake and Carson have made it easier for me, too. When they’re driving and getting to the basket, teams have to respect that and it just opens me up to do some things.”
Bard, Busch and Bazil are also taking advantage of the post play inside from 6-7 junior Connor Renard and 6-7 senior Reece Fuchs. Renard battled illness early in the season, but came through for 21 points in an 84-69 loss to top-ranked Lincoln Pius X on Saturday in a game that was tied at 52 going into the final quarter.
Northeast is also getting valuable contributions from 5-11 senior Jesston Howard, an all-city football player who returned to the basketball team after not playing a year ago.
Howard didn’t score against East, but he had a team-high six rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals.
“Jesston has a huge influence on the game without scoring a point,” said Ritchie, whose Rockets play at Kearney on Friday as the Northeast coach faces his Bearcat counterpart Drake Beranek, his college roommate when they were at Nebraska. Beranek played for the Huskers’ men’s basketball team when Ritchie was a student manager.
“Jesston goes out and makes winning plays with his hustle,” Ritchie added. “That makes it a lot easier for Jake, Carson and Pierce to go out and do what they do.”