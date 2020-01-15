Lincoln Northeast killer 'B' trio stinging opponents' backcourt

“I enjoy the challenge,” said Bard, who averages 7.8 points, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the Rockets (5-7). “I knew I probably wouldn’t get any taller, so I knew I had to get stronger if I wanted to compete against the bigger players. I spent as much time in the weight room this summer getting ready.”

Busch, like Bard, had to endure an 0-24 season two years ago when they were sophomores. It motivated the 5-11 Busch to become a better player, hard work that’s paid off the past two seasons. After averaging 14.1 points per game a year ago as a junior, Busch has raised that to 15.3 through 12 games while also grabbing 4.9 rebounds, dishing out 2.5 assists and registering 1.6 steals.

Busch’s strength is breaking down the defense off the dribble and finishing at the rim or pulling up and nailing short jump shots. He’s raised his two-point shooting percentage to 59 percent this season, while still knocking down 38 percent of his three-point attempts.

His strategy is simple. “It’s an easier shot when it’s closer,” said Busch, who was 10 of 11 from two-point territory against the Spartans.

Busch and Bard have both benefited from the emergence of Bazil, a 6-3 junior who has grown 4 inches from last season and is putting that extra height and strength to good use this winter.