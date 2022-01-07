Lincoln Northeast breaks away in third quarter to defeat Lincoln East, stay unbeaten with 10th win

Prep Extra Podcast: What to know about the state's high school basketball picture after holiday tourneys
Welcome to Episode 13 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.
Lincoln Northeast could have been satisfied with where it was coming off a Heartland Athletic Conference championship.
Instead, the Rockets’ played as well as they have all year as they reached double-digit wins as the last unbeaten team in Class A with a 60-47 win over Lincoln East on Friday at Northeast High School.
After an evenly played first half, No. 5 Northeast came out of halftime and pushed the pace in transition off missed Lincoln East shots. With their increased scoring output and the rugged defense they’ve been hanging their hat on all year, the Rockets cruised in the second half to beat the No. 9 Spartans.
“We put in a lot of hard work,” Northeast's Christian Winn said. “Our defense is really what it is. It comes down to making shots in practice and working in the offseason.”
The Rockets hit eight three-pointers, including four from senior Zander Beard. Lincoln Northeast also shared the ball more in its half-court sets in the second half, wearing out the Spartan defense. The Rockets had three players score in double figures.
“I thought in the first half, we were maybe a little more selfish than we had been with the ball,” Northeast coach Monte Ritchie said. “At halftime, we talked about moving the ball and setting screens for each other and playing for each other. Just doing the things that got us to this point. We came out and had a couple of good possessions early, and we extended the lead a little bit.”
However, the Rockets’ most impressive feat of the night was holding the Spartans’ Carter Tempelmeyer, who averages 20.5 ppg — the third most in Class A — to four points.
Lincoln Northeast (10-0) was led by Winn with 14 points.
Another difficult opponent awaits in Saturday night's home game against No. 8 Lincoln Pius X, a rematch of last week’s HAC championship.
“It’s still early; 10-0 is great," Ritchie said. "The guys are playing well. We play a tough stretch here that’s going to test us. We’re excited for the challenge.”
Lincoln East (4-4) will look to rebound Saturday at Fremont. The Spartans were led by Joe Marfisi’s 15 points.
“Northeast played very good basketball,” said Lincoln East coach Jeff Campbell. “They do a good job of attacking the rim. I thought early on, we did a good job of defending them and staying in front of them, but as the game wore on, they kind of upped their intensity and aggressiveness, and we weren’t defending as well as we did early.”