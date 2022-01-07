Lincoln Northeast breaks away in third quarter to defeat Lincoln East, stay unbeaten with 10th win

Lincoln Northeast could have been satisfied with where it was coming off a Heartland Athletic Conference championship.

Instead, the Rockets’ played as well as they have all year as they reached double-digit wins as the last unbeaten team in Class A with a 60-47 win over Lincoln East on Friday at Northeast High School.

After an evenly played first half, No. 5 Northeast came out of halftime and pushed the pace in transition off missed Lincoln East shots. With their increased scoring output and the rugged defense they’ve been hanging their hat on all year, the Rockets cruised in the second half to beat the No. 9 Spartans.

“We put in a lot of hard work,” Northeast's Christian Winn said. “Our defense is really what it is. It comes down to making shots in practice and working in the offseason.”

The Rockets hit eight three-pointers, including four from senior Zander Beard. Lincoln Northeast also shared the ball more in its half-court sets in the second half, wearing out the Spartan defense. The Rockets had three players score in double figures.