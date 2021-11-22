Lincoln North Star can be 'very, very competitive' in Class A boys hoops if it does this

There’s no doubt about it — this season's Lincoln North Star boys basketball team has potential.

But can the Navigators iron out their defensive shortcomings and develop chemistry among a new-look offense? That’s the question facing head coach Tony Quattrocchi and his coaching staff, and it’s something the first week of winter practice has made abundantly clear.

“This team is very athletic and right now it’s very offensive-minded,” Quattrocchi said. “We have to get instilled in them, and it’s on us as coaches, to play defense consistently, and if they do that, we can be very, very competitive at the Class A level.”

Coming off a senior-heavy starting lineup last season, the Navigators figure to combine sophomores, juniors and seniors in their lineup this season. Their top two scorers from a season ago, Kwat Abdelkarim (19.5 points per game) and Josh Brown (13.1 points per game), are gone to graduation, leaving junior forward Brennon Clemmons Jr. as the team’s most experienced varsity starter.

After missing his freshman season with a broken leg, Clemmons averaged 10.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game as a sophomore. After summer basketball with the Omaha Sports Academy, Clemmons is ready to take on a leadership role in the locker room and be North Star’s dominant option in the paint.