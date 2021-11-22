Lincoln North Star can be 'very, very competitive' in Class A boys hoops if it does this

There’s no doubt about it — this season's Lincoln North Star boys basketball team has potential.
But can the Navigators iron out their defensive shortcomings and develop chemistry among a new-look offense? That’s the question facing head coach Tony Quattrocchi and his coaching staff, and it’s something the first week of winter practice has made abundantly clear.
“This team is very athletic and right now it’s very offensive-minded,” Quattrocchi said. “We have to get instilled in them, and it’s on us as coaches, to play defense consistently, and if they do that, we can be very, very competitive at the Class A level.”
Coming off a senior-heavy starting lineup last season, the Navigators figure to combine sophomores, juniors and seniors in their lineup this season. Their top two scorers from a season ago, Kwat Abdelkarim (19.5 points per game) and Josh Brown (13.1 points per game), are gone to graduation, leaving junior forward Brennon Clemmons Jr. as the team’s most experienced varsity starter.
After missing his freshman season with a broken leg, Clemmons averaged 10.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game as a sophomore. After summer basketball with the Omaha Sports Academy, Clemmons is ready to take on a leadership role in the locker room and be North Star’s dominant option in the paint.
“I remember being a freshman and looking up to the captains, so the freshmen and sophomores looking up to me is pretty cool,” Clemmons said. “Last year I knew it was coming and it helped me prepare for this.”
Plus, Clemmons isn’t the only Navigator who improved from a summer spent playing at a high level. Junior Antallah Sandlin'el, a presumptive starter at forward along with Clemmons, played for Nebraska Supreme’s 16U team, while sophomores KG Gatwech, Kajaun Sidney and Jake Hilkemann played for Nebraska Supreme’s 15U team.
Quattrocchi expects improvement from Sidney, who averaged 2.2 points per game as a freshman, and Hilkemann, a 4.1 point-per-game scorer who has grown to 6-foot-4.
“He’s become extraordinarily explosive and he’s a multi-dimensional offensive player; he has a good pull-up jump shot, he can shoot threes and he can get up and dunk the ball,” Quattrocchi said of Hilkemann. “He’s got a very bright three years ahead of him, and he’s one of many that we’re really excited about.”
In addition to their basketball-focused players, the Navigators are expecting big things from their multi-sport athletes as well. Senior Cooper Wesslund, who also plays tennis and baseball, could be the team’s starting point guard, while Lynden Bruegman, Kade Seip and Jace Elliott may be able to bring some physicality from their months with the football team.
In what appears to be a wide-open season at the Class A level, a team like North Star could find itself surging to a strong postseason finish if all its pieces mesh together. For a school that has made the state tournament three times since opening in 2003, that sounds pretty good.
“I feel like we got a lot better, we’re really athletic and we just have a different mentality this year,” Clemmons said. “We’re more hungry to show that we’re still a good team and that we can still compete.”
