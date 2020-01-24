Lincoln North Star brushes off shaky start to down Lincoln East

Despite taking a six-point lead into the second quarter, Class A No. 10 Lincoln North Star was far from comfortable.

The typically sharp-shooting Navigators went 2-of-9 from three-point range in the first quarter as Lincoln East's man-to-man defense made life difficult.

North Star opened the second quarter with a 10-2 run, establishing a lead that didn't dip below 10 points for the remainder of the game, as the Navigators slipped past Lincoln East, 67-55, Friday night at North Star.

The Navigators (9-4) opened the game slow offensively but still charged out to an 11-point lead after Josh Adams made a three-pointer and took a steal for a breakaway layup late in the first quarter.

“We had a good start to the game, but we were missing some threes that were good shots,” North Star head coach Tony Quattrocchi said. “They had a little bit of momentum, but we forced a couple turnovers, played very up-tempo and attacked the glass, which was the whole game plan.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln East (5-10) found some first-half success in its post play, as Jett Janssen scored nine of his team-high 13 points before the break. Dealing with Janssen was a major part of the North Star defensive effort, as the Navigators limited him to four second-half points.