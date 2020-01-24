Lincoln North Star brushes off shaky start to down Lincoln East

Despite taking a six-point lead into the second quarter, Class A No. 10 Lincoln North Star was far from comfortable.
The typically sharp-shooting Navigators went 2-of-9 from three-point range in the first quarter as Lincoln East's man-to-man defense made life difficult.
North Star opened the second quarter with a 10-2 run, establishing a lead that didn't dip below 10 points for the remainder of the game, as the Navigators slipped past Lincoln East, 67-55, Friday night at North Star.
The Navigators (9-4) opened the game slow offensively but still charged out to an 11-point lead after Josh Adams made a three-pointer and took a steal for a breakaway layup late in the first quarter.
“We had a good start to the game, but we were missing some threes that were good shots,” North Star head coach Tony Quattrocchi said. “They had a little bit of momentum, but we forced a couple turnovers, played very up-tempo and attacked the glass, which was the whole game plan.”
Lincoln East (5-10) found some first-half success in its post play, as Jett Janssen scored nine of his team-high 13 points before the break. Dealing with Janssen was a major part of the North Star defensive effort, as the Navigators limited him to four second-half points.
North Star stretched its lead to 16 points after a strong start to the third quarter before Lincoln East trimmed the deficit to 41-31. The Navigators remained aggressive on offense, driving into the lane for contested baskets rather than settling for three-pointers, and it helped them take a 49-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
“Give credit to them, they started attacking off the bounce and hit some threes, but we seemed to always keep it at a 10-plus margin,” Quattrocchi said. “At that margin we have pretty good free-throw shooters, and I don’t think we were panicking.”
The Spartans' perimeter defense helped hold Luke Juracek, who averages 11 points per game, to just two points as the Navigators went 4-of-21 from three-point range. Nonetheless, North Star closed out the victory on the backs of three main players as Donovan Williams (25 points), Kwat Abdelkarim (19) and Josh Brown (11) provided the bulk of the team’s scoring.
“For us to really get where we want to go, we need contributions from everybody, not just one guy,” Quattrocchi said.
Lincoln East girls 63, Lincoln North Star 44
Lincoln North Star challenged No. 3 Lincoln East early, until the Spartans pulled away for the eventual 63-44 victory. The Spartans (13-1) sank six three-pointers, with four of them coming from Charley Bovaird. Both Bovaird and Olivia Kugler scored 16 points apiece to lead East, along with 13 points from Taylor Searcey, while Saylor Schaefer and Hannah Allick each added 10 for North Star (4-10).