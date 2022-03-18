 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lincoln North Star boys basketball coach Tony Quattrocchi retiring after 19 seasons

  • Updated
  • 0
Lincoln East vs. North Star, 1/19/18

North Star's head coach Tony Quattrocchi reacts to a call Jan. 19, 2018, at Lincoln North Star High School.

 Journal Star file photo

For as long as there's been a Lincoln North Star boys basketball program, there's only been one man in charge of leading it — Tony Quattrocchi.

That'll change next season. After 19 seasons as the Navigators' head basketball coach, Quattrocchi announced on Friday that he plans to retire to focus on his teaching career as North Star's chair of the social studies department.

Quattrocchi led North Star to three state tournament appearances, including semifinal finishes in 2012 and 2019. The only other Lincoln school to make an appearance in the semifinal round of the Class A boys basketball state tournament during that period was Lincoln Northeast in 2015.

The Navigators also produced four Division I commits under Quattrocchi's leadership: Tyler Bullock (Omaha), Triston Simpson (South Dakota), Josiah Allick (UMKC) and Donovan Williams (Oklahoma State).

Luke Mullin: The 10 best plays I saw during the high school basketball season
Grand Island's Isaac Traudt named Gatorade boys basketball player of the year

Check back for updates to this story.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee suffering from 'imposter syndrome'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News