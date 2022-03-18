Lincoln North Star boys basketball coach Tony Quattrocchi retiring after 19 seasons

For as long as there's been a Lincoln North Star boys basketball program, there's only been one man in charge of leading it — Tony Quattrocchi.

That'll change next season. After 19 seasons as the Navigators' head basketball coach, Quattrocchi announced on Friday that he plans to retire to focus on his teaching career as North Star's chair of the social studies department.

Quattrocchi led North Star to three state tournament appearances, including semifinal finishes in 2012 and 2019. The only other Lincoln school to make an appearance in the semifinal round of the Class A boys basketball state tournament during that period was Lincoln Northeast in 2015.

The Navigators also produced four Division I commits under Quattrocchi's leadership: Tyler Bullock (Omaha), Triston Simpson (South Dakota), Josiah Allick (UMKC) and Donovan Williams (Oklahoma State).

