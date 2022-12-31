Lincoln High's 'really tough kids' build lead, hold off Southeast to win HAC tournament title

As the shouts rang out just outside Lincoln High's locker room, one voice rose above the others.

"This a revenge tour!" One player hollered, adding an expletive for emphasis.

If that indeed is true, the rest of the state is now on notice.

The Links built a 13-point fourth-quarter lead, then held on over the final two and a half minutes, to knock off Lincoln Southeast 58-55 and win the HAC tournament championship Saturday at Lincoln East.

The title is the first for the Links since 2014. And Lincoln High did it in style, trailing for just 44 seconds, leading for the final 21 minutes, and not wavering whenever Southeast tried to make a push.

"Really tough kids," Lincoln High coach Dan Noble said. "They really battled."

The Links are now 8-1, and already own wins over Southeast, Lincoln Southwest, and Lincoln East. LHS won nine total games over the previous three seasons combined.

"It feels like we really almost came from nothing, because of how we started and how we were expected to play this season," said 6-foot-8 senior forward Justin Bolis. "But we just worked at practice every day, even through the bad practices, we always try to grow from that.

"And growing from that and showing it out here on the court is really good to do. And it really motivates us to win more games."

Bolis finished with 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting, adding seven reboundfs and a blocked shot.

He also helped set the tone during an 11-4 second-quarter run, when he threw down a nasty one-handed jam over Southeast's 6-foot-8 Bangot Dak that sent Lincoln High's bench and fans into hysterics and left the entire gym buzzing for several minutes afterward.

"I was mostly calm throughout the game, but that dunk really brought everyone's energy up," Bolis said. "Seeing the bench, everyone get up, and hearing how loud the gym was really pushed me to play harder."

Bolis and his teammates have seen the tough times. But with fellow seniors Vince Garrett and Andrew Gains scoring 14 and 10 points, respectively, and another senior Bryson Faines, adding seven points and seven rebounds in the second half off the bench, things have turned.

The Links led 38-33 to start the fourth quarter, then scored five points in the first minute of the fourth to increase the lead to 10. Included in the spurt was Lincoln High's only made three-pointer of the game, from senior Collin Nick (nine points, eight rebounds).

It was part of a 14-6 Lincoln High run spanning the third and fourth quarters during which the Links held Southeast (5-4) to one field goal in a 7-minute, 19-second stretch.

"Our defense was really good," Noble said. "We kind of set a goal (that) if we can hold teams to 55, you're going to be in every game."

Jake Hilkemann paced Southeast with 12 points and eight rebounds. Dak scored 10 of his 11 points in the second half, and added seven rebounds and a pair of blocked shots.

But the Knights struggled to get going offensively all afternoon, and shooting 29% in the first half, going 3-for-18 from three-point range.

It wasn't until the final two minutes that Southeast got rolling.

The Knighrts scored 18 points over the game's final 2:27, three times cutting the Lincoln High lead to three points before a putback at the buzzer accounted for the final margin.

Lincoln High went went 11-for-13 at the free throw line in the final five minutes to hang on.

And the fun might just be starting on J Street.

"It's really fun. I hope it never ends," Bolis said of the Links' 8-1 start. "I know it will (eventually), but even if it does, I'll be happy we did it."

Lincoln Pius X 52, Lincoln Southwest 44: Lincoln Pius X had six different players find the basket in the first half, building a 28-20 lead at halftime in the HAC third-place game at Lincoln North Star. Pius X went on a quick 17-8 run in the first quarter behind three three-pointers, including two from Drew Drake. Adam Searcey led the Bolts with 11 points and Treyson Anderson added 10.

