Lincoln High's final shot misses in district loss to Norfolk

  • Updated
Lincoln High missed a potential game-winning shot at the end of a 34-33 loss to Norfolk in the first round of the A-2 district Friday at Lincoln High. 

In a scrappy and defensive game, the Links fought back from an 18-15 halftime deficit to take a 25-24 lead going into the final frame. But due to a balanced scoring attack that included 10 points from Kamari Moore and eight from Easton Sullivan, the Panthers were able to slip by. 

Collin Nick led the way for Lincoln High, pouring in a game-high 14 points; Elvis Nguyen added 7. The Links end their season with a record of 5-18. 

Norfolk moves on to face top-seed Bellevue West on Monday at 7 p.m. 

