Lincoln High, which could barely practice last week, stuns No. 8 Pius X

When a combination of injuries and exposure to COVID-19 kept the Lincoln High boys basketball team from even getting 10 players together for a practice, the Links didn’t know if they’d be playing basketball at all last week.

Three games later, and the Links are now in the midst of their most successful stretch of the season.

With the help of standout scoring performances from Collin Nick and Vincent Garrett, Lincoln High stunned Class A No. 8 Lincoln Pius X with a 56-54 road win Friday.

Lincoln High (2-9) failed to win its first seven games of the season despite coming close in a double-overtime loss to Columbus and a Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament game against Lincoln Southeast. Even in the midst of a COVID-affected week where the Links hardly got a whole team practice together, a hard-fought 41-39 win over Grand Island represented Lincoln High’s first victory of the season.

Despite a disappointing loss to Columbus sandwiched in between their two victories, the celebrations at the final whistle showed how much a top-10 win over Pius X (7-5) meant to the Links.