Lincoln High, which could barely practice last week, stuns No. 8 Pius X

When a combination of injuries and exposure to COVID-19 kept the Lincoln High boys basketball team from even getting 10 players together for a practice, the Links didn’t know if they’d be playing basketball at all last week.
Three games later, and the Links are now in the midst of their most successful stretch of the season.
With the help of standout scoring performances from Collin Nick and Vincent Garrett, Lincoln High stunned Class A No. 8 Lincoln Pius X with a 56-54 road win Friday.
Lincoln High (2-9) failed to win its first seven games of the season despite coming close in a double-overtime loss to Columbus and a Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament game against Lincoln Southeast. Even in the midst of a COVID-affected week where the Links hardly got a whole team practice together, a hard-fought 41-39 win over Grand Island represented Lincoln High’s first victory of the season.
Despite a disappointing loss to Columbus sandwiched in between their two victories, the celebrations at the final whistle showed how much a top-10 win over Pius X (7-5) meant to the Links.
“These guys have just been resilient because with all our injuries and sickness, we didn’t even know if we were going to play last weekend,” Lincoln High coach Dan Noble said.
The Links' second-leading scorer, Bryson Faines, had a foot injury in late December and key 6-foot-7 junior Justin Bolis suffered a season-ending injury in November. Also, junior Marcelus McCulley just became healthy enough to make his first appearance of the season on Friday.
All that adversity simply forged a tough, physical Lincoln High team that hardly let Pius X have an inch of space to breathe during the upset win. The Thunderbolts had three players finish with double-digit scoring, led by Sam Hastreiter’s 14-point effort, but the Links simply shot the ball at their most efficient rate of the season.
Nick led the way with 19 points, Garrett scored a season-high 15 and Elvis Nguyen followed with 12 points of his own. Disregarding the Links’ double-overtime game against Columbus, their 56-point evening equaled their highest-scoring game yet this season.
That’s no coincidence because even when the Links haven’t managed to get a full team together for practice, they’ve still been able to do individual shooting drills. After one of their best shooting nights of the season, it’s clear those drills have paid off.
“We’ve just spent a lot more time in the gym on our shooting drills,” Noble said. “We just haven’t had the numbers to practice, so our guys have spent a lot of time just working on their shots.”
