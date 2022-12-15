Lincoln High starts hot, holds on to hand Lincoln East first loss

An injury-plagued Lincoln High boys basketball team went 5-18 last season, including an 0-8 start.

Two weeks into this season, the Links are poised to blow right on past that win total.

Vince Garrett had a monster night, going off for 25 points, 10 rebounds, and a blocked shot, and Lincoln High knocked Lincoln East from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 54-51 win Thursday night at Lincoln High.

"We think we've got potential," Lincoln High coach Dan Noble said. "Tonight I thought we played a lot harder (than in a loss at Kearney). I think we had multiple guys step up and do things."

The Links, now 4-1, returned nearly all their production from last year's team, and got several players back from injury.

The results, so far, have been good. Lincoln High's only loss is by six points at Kearney.

Lincoln East, meanwhile, came into Thursday's game 4-0 with top-10 wins over No. 6 Lincoln Southeast and No. 9 Omaha Central, the latter by 17 points in their last game before Thursday's matchup.

But the Spartans never got going offensively Thursday, finishing 2-for-19 from three-point range and missing several shots in the lane as Lincoln High built its early lead.

Vince Garrett got it started for Lincoln High, scoring the Links’ first seven points and nine of their first 11 on the way to a 12-point first quarter.

Lincoln High was 10-for-16 from the floor in the first quarter, rebounding three of their six misses, and building a 10-point lead.

"It's a very big win," Garrett said. "It was very important (to build the early lead). If you ever start slow you're going to have to fight your way back up to win, and that's tough."

A 9-0 first-quarter run and an 11-2 spurt spanning the first and second quarters built the Links’ advantage to 13 before Lincoln East started chipping away.

A 10-2 East run got the Spartans within five after Christian Melessa’s layin with 1:43 left in the half.

The Spartans were 1-for-10 from three-point range in the first half, missed all four of their attempts in the third quarter, and didn't make their second until Jared Townsley opened the fourth period with a triple to get the Spartans within 41-38.

That bucket was part of a 9-0 East run that set the stage for a wild final period.

After Carter Tempelmeyer's basket capped the run and gave East a 42-41 lead — its first since a 7-4 advantage less than three minutes into the game — Lincoln High answered just 10 seconds later when Garrett hit a tough bucked in the paint.

Those were the first of six lead changes in a two-minute stretch of the fourth quarter.

The last came when Garrett, who else, drilled his fourth three-pointer of the game to put the Links up 48-46 with 3:13 to go, again, just 10 seconds after East had scored to take the lead.

East had a game-tying three-point attempt blocked in the final seconds after Lincoln High missed four straight free throws in the final 11 seconds.

"It was an emotional game, but I thought, for the most part, we battled through it," said East coach Jeff Campbell, whose Spartans were hit with a pair of third-quarter technical fouls after a potentially missed goaltending call on Lincoln High.

"We're not going to win all our games this season. So we might as well figure out right now, early on, how we're going to respond once adversity hits and we don't play well."