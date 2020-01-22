Lincoln High's Barber excels both on the court and in the classroom

That’s where you go if your career objective is to become a biomedical engineer. His other two college choices were also Division III schools that can’t offer athletic scholarships — Swarthmore and Nebraska Wesleyan, which are No. 1 and 10, respectively, in this week’s D3Hoops.com poll.

“Academics have always been my focus, and I really want to get myself in the best situation possible for college,” said Barber, who stays busy at Lincoln High outside of basketball as a member of National Honor Society and co-president of both the Math Club and African-American Caucus. He was on the planning committee for the Martin Luther King Day March and Rally on Monday.

Barber already got a taste of what college might be like when he spent his sophomore year at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. While the move to the elite sports academy was primarily for basketball, Barber said he also got some academic benefit from it as well.

“It was like college being in the dorms and away from my family,” said Barber, whose mother, Tamara (Thurman) Barber, is the state high school girls high jump record holder and later competed at Nebraska.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}