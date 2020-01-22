Lincoln High's Barber excels both on the court and in the classroom

Jaxson Barber could certainly be going to college for basketball if he chose to.
The 6-foot-4 Lincoln High senior point guard is averaging 22.6 points per game, second in Class A for players with four or more games under their belts this season. And he’s done it against the top talent in the state, scoring 24 points against top-ranked Omaha Central and 22 against all the Division I college prospects at No. 4 Millard North.
Barber’s length, quickness and jumping ability provide some good physical tools. His ability to score at all three levels, rebounding tenacity, defensive intensity, ballhandling skills and precision passing are the skill set that makes him marketable for a scholarship at either the Division I or II level.
The only thing more impressive than his basketball statistics, however, are the numbers Barber produces in the classroom.
He studies in the prestigious International Baccalaureate program at Lincoln High and has compiled a 4.1 grade-point average and posted a 30 on the ACT test.
That’s why he chose to continue his basketball career at Emory University in Atlanta, an NCAA Division III school known more for being one of the country’s top medical and research schools than its hoops, even though the Eagles’ men’s basketball team is currently ranked No. 8 nationally.
That’s where you go if your career objective is to become a biomedical engineer. His other two college choices were also Division III schools that can’t offer athletic scholarships — Swarthmore and Nebraska Wesleyan, which are No. 1 and 10, respectively, in this week’s D3Hoops.com poll.
“Academics have always been my focus, and I really want to get myself in the best situation possible for college,” said Barber, who stays busy at Lincoln High outside of basketball as a member of National Honor Society and co-president of both the Math Club and African-American Caucus. He was on the planning committee for the Martin Luther King Day March and Rally on Monday.
Barber already got a taste of what college might be like when he spent his sophomore year at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. While the move to the elite sports academy was primarily for basketball, Barber said he also got some academic benefit from it as well.
“It was like college being in the dorms and away from my family,” said Barber, whose mother, Tamara (Thurman) Barber, is the state high school girls high jump record holder and later competed at Nebraska.
“It taught me a lot about time management because it forced me to keep myself on track without someone telling me to do it. I was responsible for making sure I did my homework and doing the things I knew had to be done.”
Barber, however, knew from the start that the IMG stint would be just one year. He wanted to be part of the more academically rigorous but rewarding IB program, which begins junior year. And he wanted to be a Link his final two years of high school basketball.
“This is my home school, my community,” Barber said. “I wanted to play for Coach (Dan) Noble (LHS head coach) and Coach (Josh) Riser, and I missed my teammates who I’m really close with.”
Barber started a year ago as a junior, and the left-hander averaged just under 10 points a game for the 14-10 Links. Lincoln High graduated nine seniors off that team, leaving Barber as the only experienced varsity player coming into the season.
There have been growing pains this season as Barber’s younger teammates gain experience and become more comfortable at the varsity level. After losing their first 10 games against a challenging schedule, the Links broke through Saturday with a 78-63 win over Omaha Bryan.
Barber had 27 points in the victory, including a 15-of-19 performance from the free-throw line to put his season percentage at 85 from the stripe. Barber, however, was more impressed by how the underclassmen stepped up and contributed to the victory.
Junior Livon Ramsey and sophomore Antonio Murrillo each scored 14 points from their forward spots. Sophomore guard JaReese Lott-Buzby chipped in 10.
“I knew it would take some time, but you can see how much progress these guys have made since the beginning of the season,” Barber said. “We’re creating a little more cohesion and chemistry each day, and now that we’ve gotten our first win, we can build off that.
“The talent is there with those younger guys,” he added. “I sometimes wish I was a year younger so I could play with them again next season.”
Noble calls Barber “a great role model for what we want in our program."
“He’s set the tone for our team and he does it in a variety of ways,” Noble added. “We’ve challenged him to get 10 rebounds a game, we usually have him guard one of the opponent’s best players and we not only ask him to score the ball, but also get everyone else involved.
“We ask him to do a lot and he’s done a great handling it.”