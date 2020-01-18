Lincoln High ousts Omaha Bryan to claim first win of season

Shouts of joy and celebration rang out of the Lincoln High boys basketball locker room Saturday night.

The Links finally put one in the win column after an 0-10 start to begin the season, defeating Omaha Bryan 78-63 at Earl Johnson Gym in a game Lincoln High led after the first quarter.

“With a 10-game losing streak, you’re looking for anything positive,” Links coach Dan Noble said. “Winning solves a lot of things. Hopefully this will give our guys some confidence and we can build off this, but we have to continue to play hard. We’ve struggled with that this year.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jaxson Barber led four Links in double-figures with 27 points. The 6-foot-4 senior guard helped Lincoln High close out the win with 10 points in the fourth quarter. He was 15 of 19 at the free throw line to lead a 24 of 31 effort at the stripe by the Links.

With Barber now at point guard, other Links are getting involved offensively. Livon Ramsey, a 6-4 junior, and Antonio Murrillo, a 6-3 sophomore, netted 14 points each, while another sophomore, 6-1 JaReese Lott-Buzby, added 10.