Lincoln High ousts Omaha Bryan to claim first win of season

Shouts of joy and celebration rang out of the Lincoln High boys basketball locker room Saturday night.
The Links finally put one in the win column after an 0-10 start to begin the season, defeating Omaha Bryan 78-63 at Earl Johnson Gym in a game Lincoln High led after the first quarter.
“With a 10-game losing streak, you’re looking for anything positive,” Links coach Dan Noble said. “Winning solves a lot of things. Hopefully this will give our guys some confidence and we can build off this, but we have to continue to play hard. We’ve struggled with that this year.”
Jaxson Barber led four Links in double-figures with 27 points. The 6-foot-4 senior guard helped Lincoln High close out the win with 10 points in the fourth quarter. He was 15 of 19 at the free throw line to lead a 24 of 31 effort at the stripe by the Links.
With Barber now at point guard, other Links are getting involved offensively. Livon Ramsey, a 6-4 junior, and Antonio Murrillo, a 6-3 sophomore, netted 14 points each, while another sophomore, 6-1 JaReese Lott-Buzby, added 10.
“Jaxson’s been our mainstay all year with his leadership, and we’re really happy with the way he’s been distributing the ball since we moved him to point guard,” said Noble, whose team led 28-23 at halftime and 48-41 heading into the final eight minutes.
“I thought JaReese (Lott-Buzby) played very well, and Antonio (Murrillo) and Livon (Ramsey) did a good job of attacking the glass and getting some boards.”
Jailyn Spears’ 15 points and 13 from Lam Kuang paced Bryan (2-9).