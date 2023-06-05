Lincoln High School is tapping one of its greats to lead its boys basketball program.

Richie Ross, a Nebraska High School Sports hall of famer, was announced Monday as the Links' new head coach.

Ross takes over for Dan Noble. He has been an assistant in the Links program for nearly nine years.

"I am committed to providing an excellent high school student-athlete experience," Ross said in a news release. "I love everything about basketball and the life lessons that it provides.

"I look forward to building a program and having the opportunity to continue teaching young men how to play the game of basketball at Lincoln High School."

Ross is one of the most decorated athletes in Lincoln High's rich history. A member of multiple halls of fame, Ross was the Journal Star's boys athlete of the year in 2000 after setting single-season and career receiving records in football and single-season and single-game scoring records in basketball, and winning the all-class gold medal in the triple jump at the state track meet.

After playing one year of basketball at South Dakota, Ross transferred to the University of Nebraska-Kearney, where he became a record-setting, All-American receiver for the Lopers' football team. He signed with the Houston Texans after college before injuries ended his pro career.

"Coach Ross utilizes both empathy and high expectations to build trust and rapport with Lincoln High student-athletes," LHS athletic director Pat Gatzemeyer said in a news release. "He is passionate about the role athletics has in high school education and emphasizes the values of hard work on the court and in the classroom."

Lincoln High enjoyed a resurgent season in 2022-23, going 17-8, winning the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament, and reaching a district final after winning nine total games the previous three seasons combined. The Links' 17 wins were the program's most since the 2014-15 season.

LHS nearly qualified for its first state tournament since 2010, falling to state semifinalist Omaha Westside 83-76 in overtime in the A-6 district final.