Chris Basnett goes solo in the latest episode of the Prep Extra Podcast, and he's setting the scene for the run to the postseason for city and area basketball teams.
After one of its strongest regular seasons in years, the city of Lincoln has one No. 1 seed and four No. 2 seeds for Class A boys district basketball.
Lincoln East (17-5) is the top seed in the A-5 district and will host the winner of Omaha Buena Vista and Omaha Westview on Saturday at 5 p.m.
The No. 2 seed in that district is Lincoln Southwest, which will host Millard West on Saturday. The two schools also met in the state football playoffs in the fall.
Other No. 2 seeds are city champion Lincoln Southeast in A-4, Lincoln North Star in A-3, and Lincoln High in A-6. It was Southeast's win over North Star last week that likely kept the Gators from being a No. 1 seed.
Lincoln Northeast (A-1) and Lincoln Pius X (A-2) are No. 3 seeds.
Districts begin Friday at home sites. Games will be played Friday and Saturday, with district finals set for Monday and Tuesday.
The seven district winners plus one wild card will qualify for the state tournament.
Class A district pairings A-1: Friday--Grand Island at Omaha Benson, TBD; Saturday--Grand Island/Omaha Benson winner at Bellevue West, TBD; Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Central, TBD; Monday--Final, 6 p.m. A-2: Friday--Omaha Northwest at Columbus, TBD; Saturday--Omaha Northwest/Columbus winner at Millard North, TBD; Lincoln Pius X at Kearney, TBD; Monday--Final, TBD. A-3: Friday--Norfolk at Fremont, TBD; Saturday--Norfolk/Fremont winner at Gretna, TBD; Omaha Bryan at Lincoln North Star, TBD; Monday--Final, TBD. A-4: Friday--Omaha South at Bellevue East, TBD; Saturday--Omaha South/Bellevue East winner at Creighton Prep, 4 p.m.; North Platte at Lincoln Southeast, TBD; Monday--Final, TBD. A-5: Friday--Omaha Buena Vista at Omaha Westview, TBD; Saturday--Buena Vista/Westview winner at Lincoln East, 5 p.m.; Millard West at Lincoln Southwest, TBD; Monday--Final, 7 p.m. A-6: Saturday--Omaha Burke at Omaha Westside, 5 p.m.; Millard South at Lincoln High, TBD; Tuesday--Final, 7 p.m. A-7: Saturday--Papillion-LaVista at Elkhorn South, TBD; Omaha North at Papio South, TBD; Monday--Final, TBD.
Photos: North Star, East meet in key city boys basketball game
Lincoln North Star's Brennon Clemmons dunks the ball in the second quarter against Lincoln East on Tuesday at Lincoln East High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Kuet Gatwech reacts after scoring against Lincoln East on Tuesday at Lincoln East High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Brennon Clemmons has his shot swatted away by Lincoln East's Christian Melessa on Tuesday at Lincoln East High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Kuet Gatwech reacts after being called for a personal foul against Lincoln East's Jared Townsley (not pictured) in the fourth quarter on Tuesday at Lincoln East High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East's Carter Mick (center) scores in traffic while surrounded by Lincoln North Star defenders on Tuesday at Lincoln East High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East's Jared Townsley passes the ball before he is blocked by Lincoln North Star's Kuet Gatwech in the third quarter on Tuesday at Lincoln East High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Lazerek Huston scores a floating jump shot over Lincoln East's Jared Townsley in the second quarter on Tuesday at Lincoln East High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Lazerek Huston defends a layup made by Lincoln East's Carter Tempelmeyer on Tuesday at Lincoln East High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East's Carter Toomey and Lincoln North Star's William Schafer vie for a rebound under the net in the third quarter on Tuesday at Lincoln East High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East's Carter Tempelmeyer (left) is blocked from a rebound by Lincoln North Star's Kuet Gatwech (center) and Jordan Anderson on Tuesday at Lincoln East High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East's Carter Tempelmeyer shakes his head with his tongue out in the fourth quarter on Tuesday at Lincoln East High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Antallah Sandlin'el (left) and Lincoln East's Jared Townsley fall to the floor after colliding with one another while battling for posseion during the fourth quarter on Tuesday at Lincoln East High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln North Star head coach Lee Steinbrook shouts out a play to his team on Tuesday at Lincoln East High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East's Carter Temelmeyer gets his fingers stuck in the net while trying to block Lincoln North Star's Kuet Gatwech in the first quarter on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Lincoln East High School in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's William Schafer scores a fade away jumper over Lincoln East defenders, including Connor Hamilton (center), in the third quarter on Tuesday at Lincoln East High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Antallah Sandlin'el (right) is stopped on a drive by Lincoln East's Jared Townsley in the third quarter on Tuesday at Lincoln East High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East head coach Jeff Campbell (left) gives instructions to Carter Tempelmeyer and Jared Townsley during a win over Lincoln North Star.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Contact the writer at
cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @ChrisBasnettLJS.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!