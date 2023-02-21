After one of its strongest regular seasons in years, the city of Lincoln has one No. 1 seed and four No. 2 seeds for Class A boys district basketball.

Lincoln East (17-5) is the top seed in the A-5 district and will host the winner of Omaha Buena Vista and Omaha Westview on Saturday at 5 p.m.

The No. 2 seed in that district is Lincoln Southwest, which will host Millard West on Saturday. The two schools also met in the state football playoffs in the fall.

Other No. 2 seeds are city champion Lincoln Southeast in A-4, Lincoln North Star in A-3, and Lincoln High in A-6. It was Southeast's win over North Star last week that likely kept the Gators from being a No. 1 seed.

Lincoln Northeast (A-1) and Lincoln Pius X (A-2) are No. 3 seeds.

Districts begin Friday at home sites. Games will be played Friday and Saturday, with district finals set for Monday and Tuesday.

The seven district winners plus one wild card will qualify for the state tournament.

Class A district pairings

A-1: Friday--Grand Island at Omaha Benson, TBD; Saturday--Grand Island/Omaha Benson winner at Bellevue West, TBD; Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Central, TBD; Monday--Final, 6 p.m.

A-2: Friday--Omaha Northwest at Columbus, TBD; Saturday--Omaha Northwest/Columbus winner at Millard North, TBD; Lincoln Pius X at Kearney, TBD; Monday--Final, TBD.

A-3: Friday--Norfolk at Fremont, TBD; Saturday--Norfolk/Fremont winner at Gretna, TBD; Omaha Bryan at Lincoln North Star, TBD; Monday--Final, TBD.

A-4: Friday--Omaha South at Bellevue East, TBD; Saturday--Omaha South/Bellevue East winner at Creighton Prep, 4 p.m.; North Platte at Lincoln Southeast, TBD; Monday--Final, TBD.

A-5: Friday--Omaha Buena Vista at Omaha Westview, TBD; Saturday--Buena Vista/Westview winner at Lincoln East, 5 p.m.; Millard West at Lincoln Southwest, TBD; Monday--Final, 7 p.m.

A-6: Saturday--Omaha Burke at Omaha Westside, 5 p.m.; Millard South at Lincoln High, TBD; Tuesday--Final, 7 p.m.

A-7: Saturday--Papillion-LaVista at Elkhorn South, TBD; Omaha North at Papio South, TBD; Monday--Final, TBD.

