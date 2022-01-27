Lincoln East boys 'get into a flow' in transition to hold off Southeast

It wasn’t with flashy plays but the Lincoln East boys basketball team did what it needed to do to beat Lincoln Southeast 58-52 on Thursday at Southeast High School.

Defensively, the Spartans switched between turning up the pressure in a full-court defense and sitting back in a zone throughout the game.

East was up 51-48 with 4 minutes, 17 seconds remaining, then went on a 5-0 run after Christian Melessa made a basket on a drive and kick and Carter Tempelmeyer made an and-one layup.

It seemed no matter what East chose to do, it continually made clutch plays in the defining moments that helped secure the win.

“We kind of focused during halftime and in a couple of timeouts on making sure we look down court and pass the ball down the court to guys that are open and running,” Lincoln East coach Jeff Campbell said. “Once we were able to get out and get in transition baskets, that kind of turned the wave a little bit. When we start doing that, it gets us into a flow.”

East is a small team by Class A standards, but it plays physical, which gives it the opportunity to play a strong style of defense, which it hopes to lean on during the postseason. The Spartans forced 20 turnovers Thursday night.

“It’s just all based on the opponent that we’re playing,” said Campbell. “We want to play good defense. Sometimes that means matching up full court and sometimes that means being really solid in the half court.”

Lincoln East (9-5) was led by Tempelmeyer’s 17 points. Campbell had high remarks for Southeast, a team that’s in a transition year but is playing some high-level basketball right now.

“Lincoln Southeast is really young, and they’re gaining a lot of experience as the season goes,” said Campbell. “They’re becoming a very, very tough basketball team for people to play against. … They’re all juniors and all of their guards are freshmen and sophomores. They are getting better and better and did a really nice job tonight.”

Lincoln Southeast (6-9) was led by Bangot Dak’s 12 points. Southeast coach Joey Werning said it’s important for his team not to get discouraged by its recent close losses which have been against some of the top teams in Class A.

“Another tough one. We’re really close," Werning said. "When you’ve got a young team, you’ve got two choices. You keep battling and clawing and working hard and eventually you break through or you crumble from the adversity. We’ve got fighters. We’ve got a young group that’s resilient. … We’re going to turn this thing around.”

