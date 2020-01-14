Lincoln Christian unleashes 19 unanswered points in fourth quarter to beat Boys Town in top-10 clash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I thought we did a great job of moving the ball and sharing it,” said Nunnally, whose Crusaders also got seven points and six rebounds inside from 6-11 sophomore Easton Marshbanks. “We don’t have to depend on one or two guys, we have multiple scoring threats that other teams have to account for.”

Boys Town came in shorthanded with its leading scorer, senior JoJo Burrus (17 points per game average), out for the rest of the season with a broken leg suffered in the Steve Vertin Classic in St. Joseph, Missouri on January 4. The Cowboys also were without the services of 6-4 senior Jermaine Sims (10 points per game) because of a concussion.

For the first 25 minutes, the Cowboys’ six-man rotation didn’t seem to matter. The Cowboys led 35-33 at halftime and held six-point advantages twice in the third quarter before taking a 50-48 margin into the final eight minutes.

Boys Town raised the lead to four on the first possession of the fourth quarter when 5-9 senior point guard Jahad Hart found 6-6 Uzziah Freeman inside for a layup. Christian proceeded to go on a 19-0 run, a rally started by an offensive rebound and basket by Carlson and six straight points by Beukelman — a three-pointer from the left corner to put the Crusaders in front and a traditional three-point play on the next possession to make it 56-52 with 4:45 left.